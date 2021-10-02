CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Virginia Department of Health recruiting local health directors amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Sarah Fearing, Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcPEO_0cFFLCBK00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is currently recruiting permanent district directors for the Virginia Beach and Norfolk Health Departments.

VDH officials began their recruitment earlier this summer with successful candidates eligible for in-person or virtual interviews with local government and community leaders.

After sharing with Norfolk since 2018, Virginia Beach wants its own state health director

In a release Friday, Chief Deputy Commissioner for Public Health and Preparedness for the Virginia Department of Health Dr. Parham Jaberi says that providing leadership to local public health departments during a pandemic has been “challenging.”

Dr. Parham Jaberi will also supervise the local health directors once hired.

“VDH is committed to identifying high-quality public health professionals who will be able to respond to community needs while also helping VDH to augment and refine its service delivery in the post-pandemic era,” said Dr. Jaberi.

Vaccine supply still an issue in Virginia — and some health district directors are pulling double-duty amid rollout

Physicians who currently have or are eligible to receive a full, unrestricted medical license in the Commonwealth of Virginia are welcome to apply HERE .

VDH officials say their ideal candidates are expected to have advanced degrees in public health, healthcare management, business administration, or other related fields and/or prior experience with public health or population health services at the local, state or federal level.

For more information regarding the vacant positions as the Norfolk or Virginia Beach Health District Director positions specifically, click HERE .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Norfolk, VA
Health
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Population Health#Vdh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

2K+
Followers
575
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy