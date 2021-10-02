Vineyards may see damage following heavy August rains

The large amount of rain the region saw in August could have a negative effect on the grapes growing this year.

Some vineyards experienced up to five inches of rain by the middle of August, causing cracking on vines.

Some growers chose to pick their grapes earlier out of fear of sour rot.

A lot of grapes are also bigger than they usually are and residual sugar in the grapes is lagging at this point in the year.

