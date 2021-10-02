CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Vineyards may see damage following heavy August rains

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17lbMr_0cFFKyrN00

The large amount of rain the region saw in August could have a negative effect on the grapes growing this year.

Some vineyards experienced up to five inches of rain by the middle of August, causing cracking on vines.

Some growers chose to pick their grapes earlier out of fear of sour rot.

A lot of grapes are also bigger than they usually are and residual sugar in the grapes is lagging at this point in the year.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Farmer says heavy rain is damaging the pumpkin crop

A bleak outlook for a fall favorite this year as the weather is affecting the pumpkin harvest. Pumpkins are very popular in the fall, but the glorious gourds are going through a rough patch. William Miller is the owner of Papas Pumpkin Patch in Mt. Pleasant. "We've been getting serious...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Martinsville Bulletin

Heavy rains may cause localized flooding

The National Weather Service says heavy rains in the area may lead to localized flooding, especially Friday and Saturday. A storm system will linger along the west of our region through at least Friday and will create periods of clouds, showers and thunderstorms, the NWS said. Sunshine is not in...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WBTV

Threat of lake flooding after heavy rains

An official with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy had been shot. A flooring company with historically good reviews has gone MIA, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars and others filing complaints with the North Carolina Attorney General. Weather having an impact on this year's Speed...
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Heavy Rain at Times Friday

Friday, as the upper level low and the new coastal low it formed spin away nearby, another day of more organized rain showers is expected. Many flooding issues aren’t expected but pooling and ponding are probable with slow-moving showers during the day. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyards#Sugar#Android
WHNT-TV

Update on the heavy rain threat this week

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect at 1 am Tuesday morning and will continue through late Wednesday night! Tuesday will start off mainly dry before the steady rain moves in by late afternoon. A cutoff low situated to the south of the region will act as a conveyor...
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Corinth home sustains heavy damage in Friday fire

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - A family lost their dog in a fire that broke out this afternoon at a Corinth home. An ambulance crew driving back from a call noticed smoke coming from the roof of a house on Main Street. Nobody was home at the time, but the dog...
CORINTH, ME
Rock Hill Herald

Photos, videos show intense flooding in North Carolina mountains following heavy rain

Floodwaters swept across parts of Western North Carolina as rain soaked the region on Thursday, photos and videos show. McDowell County issued a state of emergency on Thursday afternoon after it reported more than 7 inches of rain fell in some places. “Life-threatening flash flooding” from storms led to water rescues and swollen streams, according to the McDowell County 911/Emergency Management Facebook page.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 15 News

Monsoon 2021 brought damaging winds, heavy rain, devastating floods

PHOENIX — Monsoon 2021 is coming to an end and it has been intense!. From damaging downburst winds to heavy rain and devastating flash flooding, we've seen it all across Arizona this season. It was a complete turn-around from last year's so-called "non-soon," but scientists say extremes like these are...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
iPad
Post-Star

Heavy rain stays in the Plains

The next two days calls for periods of heavy rain from the southern Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.
ENVIRONMENT
Sioux City Journal

Heavy rain and flooding reported in Alabama

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous flash floods in some areas around Birmingham, in the U.S. state of Alabama. It says between six and ten inches of rain (15-25 cm) fell in some places on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HEAVY RAIN AND WINDS MOVING INTO THE AREA

An upper-level disturbance will be passing through the area overnight and Wednesday morning. Look for. a complex of showers and thunderstorms to move across the area in the 11 pm-8 am timeframe. Main impacts:. 0.5-1.5″ rain on average, but the potential for some very localized 2-4″ amounts in a short...
ENVIRONMENT
WHSV

Heavy rain causes landslides near Churchville

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Heavy rain last night caused some issues in Augusta County. A few landslides happened on Route 250 just west of Churchville. 4 to 6 inches of rain likely fell over a few hours just west of Churchville. At about 2:30 Wednesday morning, VDOT received a call that mud was blocking Route 250 in three places between Jerusalem Chapel Road and Jennings Gap Road. Heavy rainfall contributed to this but the highest amounts fell in a very small area.
CHURCHVILLE, VA
KRGV

Brownsville family struggling with damage from heavy rains

Floodwaters caused by last week's storm have receded in Cameron County, but some families are still struggling with the damage to their homes caused by the intense storms. The Serna family from Brownsville say the heavy rain caused their street to flood, forcing them out of their home. "We were...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WYFF4.com

Heavy rain possible through Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another day, another soggy, dreary day in our area. Waves of rain continue throughout the day today. The off and on rain will be heavy at times. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and the Upstate until Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
kyweathercenter.com

More Heavy Rain On The Way

Good Tuesday, everyone. A potent low pressure is slowly wrapping up to our southwest and this will lift northward through the region over the next several days. The end result will be rounds of showers and storms that put down heavy rainfall. This may lead to some local high water issues before the week is over.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Flash flooding risks as heavy rain returns Tuesday

The next round of rain is on the way Tuesday and we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect starting tonight, lasting through Wednesday night. You can expect periods of heavy rain and storms that continue off and on for most of the week. The flash flooding concern exists where the more persist heavy rain sets up shop. Through Thursday evening, 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. The highest rainfall totals will occur farther east.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Weather: Heavy rain warning for much of Wales

A weather warning for heavy rain has been put in place that covers large parts of Wales. Most of south and west Wales will be affected, along with parts of north west Wales. Some areas could see 40-50mm of rain fall in a few hours, which could cause flooding and travel disruption. Strong winds are also expected.
ENVIRONMENT
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy