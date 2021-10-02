CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

HABs spotted on Canandaigua Lake in two spots this week

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
Two Harmful Algal Blooms were spotted on Canandaigua Lake this week.

A small localized bloom was found in Crystal Beach this week.

On Sept. 29 another was located along the waterfront of the Canandaigua Yacht Club.

The volunteer program for watching for HABs ends this Sunday, Oct. 3.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

