HABs spotted on Canandaigua Lake in two spots this week

Two Harmful Algal Blooms were spotted on Canandaigua Lake this week.

A small localized bloom was found in Crystal Beach this week.

On Sept. 29 another was located along the waterfront of the Canandaigua Yacht Club.

The volunteer program for watching for HABs ends this Sunday, Oct. 3.

