Three Keys: Zim vs. Stefanski Showdown
We're heading into yet another crucial game. Dropping the opening two games happens to give one's season a sense of urgency. Our Minnesota Vikings are taking on the Cleveland Browns, a team that has made considerable improvements under Kevin Stefanski's leadership. They finished last season with an 11-5 record. They've started their 2021 season with a 2-1 record, including a dominant win over the Bears. We begin with the Zim vs. Stefanski matchup. From there, we consider the challenge presented by Cleveland's rushing attack and their defensive line.
