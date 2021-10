Toronto Raptors (1-1) at Boston Celtics (1-0) Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Celtics will play their second preseason game against the Toronto Raptors at home at the TD Garden. The Raptors are playing their third preseason game after going 1-1 in their first two. Both of the Raptors’ first two games were against the Philadelphia 76ers. On Monday, they won their first game 123-107. They played at home in Toronto for the first time since February 2020 when the league suspended the season due to Covid. The Raptors lost their second game 125-113 in Philadelphia.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO