Mother and son arrested for their role in Capitol insurrection, including stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop

An upstate mother and son have been arrested and charged for helping to steal U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

While federal agents were investigating, they also found and seized a sawed off shotgun.

Rafael Rondon, 23, and Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55, both of Watertown, have been arrested and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a potential 20-year prison sentence.

They were also charged with theft of government property; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, all of which are misdemeanors.

The gun was located where Rondon lives, adding a possible 10 additional years to any sentence he may receive.

Various videos and photos show both the mother and son inside the building, including an image of Mooney-Rondon reaching across Pelosi’s desk.

She admitted to helping someone steal her laptop, saying she was unsure if he had anything on him and it probably wasn’t a good idea.

Photos of Rondon online showed him wearing a clear escape hood he stole from the Capitol building, which is used for emergencies like carbon monoxide or chemical poisoning.

Two of the hoods were located in his home.

The pair were released on pre-trial conditions, and are two more of many others from the area to be recently arrested for their involvement in the insurrection.

