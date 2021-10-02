Two dead following a one-car accident in Auburn Saturday morning

Early Saturday morning a vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people.

The Auburn Police and Auburn Fire Departments responded to a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Metcalf Drive around 4:22 a.m.

A Hyundai had hit a tree, and the driver and a passenger was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still attempting to locate and notify the next of kin.

That section of Lake Avenue remained closed until around 2 p.m.

