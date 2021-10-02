Cayuga County is offering $25 Amazon gift cards to kids ages 12-17 for their first dose of the COVID vaccine

12-17 year old kids are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine now, and Cayuga County is offering incentives to help boost the vaccination rate among that population.

Starting Oct. 2, any child that gets their first dose of Pfizer will receive a $25 dollar Amazon gift card.

This is part of the #VaxtoSchool initiative and runs through Nov. 19.

Governor Kathy Hochul has expressed frustration at the low rate among children ages 12-17, and reminds parents that kids need the vaccine.

Hochul also created a series of pop-up vaccine sites throughout the state to help make access easier to parents and kids.

Right now in Cayuga County, 49.5% of kids between the ages of 12 and 15 have had at least one dose, and 44.7% are fully vaccinated.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)