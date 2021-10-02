ESPN analyst and former LSU football player Ryan Clark has big praise for Georgia

Ryan Clark retired from the NFL six seasons ago. If you ask him today, he believes he might be able to help the Kansas City Chiefs defense. Of course, Clark was joking when he posted on Twitter that he was planning his comeback with the Chiefs, but he was right on point when discussing the fact that the Chiefs defense has looked abysmal in these first four weeks of the regular season. Through four games, the Chiefs are a surprising 2-2 and have lost important games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens, all because the defense couldn’t stop anyone.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO