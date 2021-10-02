CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN analyst and former LSU football player Ryan Clark has big praise for Georgia

Cover picture for the articleFormer LSU and NFL defensive back Ryan Clark had some lofty praise for the Georgia Bulldogs and their defense. College football fans took notice of the Georgia Bulldogs at the start of the season, when they shut down the Clemson Tigers by the score of 10-3. Perhaps the biggest reason for their win was due to the performance of their dominant defense. As the season progressed, the defense solidified itself as downright terrifying for the opposition.

