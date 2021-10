It was a result that finally put Arsenal above Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference, but that is just one other reason why so many early-season numbers – not least the very scoreline in this match – are so illusory. The real story of this game was one of huge gaps. That was in the Spurs defence, right throughout their team, in the emptying away end and, above all, between the ambitions of these teams. It should have applied to the scoreline, because this was a 3-1 that really had the feel of a 6-0.It was that bad for Spurs,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO