Texas State

FINAL: Bijan Robinson, Texas take care of business against TCU, 32-27

By Taylor Estes
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas and TCU are set to face off in a nationally televised game Saturday when the Longhorns take on the Horned Frogs on the road in Fort Worth, Texas. As of Saturday morning, Texas enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite over TCU, which may be a little surprising considering the recent struggles the Longhorns have had against the Horned Frogs, who hold a 7-2 record over Texas since TCU joined the Big 12.

247sports.com

Yardbarker

A New RB Rivalry? Texas' Robinson vs. TCU's Evans Is a Must-See Spectacle

Football is about a game of numbers. In every aspect of the sport, fans define their team's status by the number next to its name. That also works in recruiting. Why settle for the No. 2 prospect at the position when you can go big and grab No. 1? Only time will tell which pans out to be the better prospect in the long run.
TEXAS STATE
hornfm.com

Texas beats TCU 32-27 (Post-Game call in show now)

Now – Post-Game Call In Show – Kevin Dunn and Trey Elling break down the game and take your calls (512-447-3776). You can also text the show (512-337-3776) ***To listen to the post-game call in show on line, click on the “Listen Live” tab in the upper right hand corner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas Football: Bijan Robinson previews 5-star RB showdown vs. Zach Evans, TCU

College football fans looking for a matchup of two five-star running backs from the same recruiting cycle will get exactly that on Saturday when Texas football clashes with TCU in Fort Worth. The matchup will feature Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson and Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans, both prized rushers from the 2020 recruiting cycle, attempting to outdo each other when the Big 12 foes kick off at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
TEXAS STATE
Football
247Sports

Bijan Robinson breaks multiple tackles on Texas touchdown run

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson took it upon himself to make sure there was no slow start Saturday against TCU. With just over five minutes left in the first quarter, Texas trailed TCU by four points. Casey Thompson took a snap in the pistol formation and handed off to Robinson. Robinson took it up the middle, juked out one TCU defender and escaped a diving Horned Frog on his way into the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown run.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas Longhorns gameday: UT beats TCU 32-27, gets 1st win in Fort Worth in 8 years

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson ran wild over TCU in a 32-27 win Saturday, UT’s first win in Fort Worth in eight years. Robinson finished with 216 yards on 35 carries, a 6.2 yards-per-carry average, with two touchdowns. Robinson converted a key third down on his 34th carry of the day with a powerful 6-yard run to get a first down and allow the Horns to run out the clock.
FORT WORTH, TX
LonghornCountry

Who's Better? Texas' Robinson Or TCU’s Evans

RB Rivals: Texas' Robinson vs. TCU's Evans Make Their Teams Go. Football is often defined by numbers. In many aspects of the sport, numbers equate to status. That also works in recruiting. Why settle for the No. 2 prospect at the position when you can go big and grab No. 1? Only time will tell which pans out to be the better player.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas News

National reaction to Texas’ win over TCU: ‘Bijan for Heisman’ and TCU trolled by flag yet again

It wasn’t pretty, but Texas got it done in Fort Worth on Saturday, just managing to hold off the Horned Frogs 32-27. Longhorn fans rejoiced on Saturday as Bijan Robinson ran wild at Amon G. Carter Stadium, picking up 217 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Matthew McConaughey was impressed by the gritty win, and by Robinson’s performance, endorsing the Texas tailback for the Heisman.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN

Robinson runs for 216 yards, 2 TDs as Texas beats TCU 32-27

FORT WORTH, Texas -- — Bijan Robinson ran six consecutive times to open the final game-cinching drive for Texas, including a first down on a hard third-down run after TCU had called its last timeout. He then added 13 more yards before Casey Thompson got to kneel down on the last three snaps.
TEXAS STATE
Burnt Orange Nation

Initial thoughts from Texas’ 32-27 win over TCU

Entering the weekend, the Texas Longhorns hadn’t won a game in Fort Worth since 2013. That’s no longer the case. Texas dealt with its fair share of woes, but in a game that was probably more about getting over the mental hurdle that’s been the TCU Horned Frogs, Texas did just that. Here’s a few initial thoughts from Texas’ 32-27 win over TCU to improve to 4-1 and 2-0 in Big 12 play.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Instant Analysis: Texas grinds out win over TCU, 32-27

FORT WORTH, Texas — Facing third-and-9 at the TCU 41-yard line in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 32-27 win over the Horned Frogs served as the ultimate tipping point in the game for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, to say the least. Showing an empty formation, it felt like...
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

Longhorns Extra Points: Texas 32, TCU 27

FORT WORTH – Texas on Saturday snapped a two-game losing streak to TCU, leaning on star sophomore running back Bijan Robinson in a 32-27 win at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The win put the Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) in a favorable position heading into next week’s pivotal matchup with No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0) at the Cotton Bowl. Before Red River week kicks off, a look back at a gritty win by Texas up in Fort Worth:
TEXAS STATE

