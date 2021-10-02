FINAL: Bijan Robinson, Texas take care of business against TCU, 32-27
Texas and TCU are set to face off in a nationally televised game Saturday when the Longhorns take on the Horned Frogs on the road in Fort Worth, Texas. As of Saturday morning, Texas enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite over TCU, which may be a little surprising considering the recent struggles the Longhorns have had against the Horned Frogs, who hold a 7-2 record over Texas since TCU joined the Big 12.247sports.com
