CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

UNC Basketball in the NBA: What To Expect From Day’Ron Sharpe Year 1

By Richard Adkins
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA training camps are underway, which means UNC basketball’s Day’Ron Sharpe is that much closer to performing his thunderous blocks on an NBA court. Just a few months ago, Day’Ron Sharpe was surrounded by friends and family as he waited for his childhood dream to come true. Many speculated a first-round pick, but no one truly knew where until ESPN announced that Sharpe was drafted to the Brooklyn Nets with the 29th overall pick. UNC basketball fans witnessed legendary Roy Williams’ last-ever first-round pick, and Sharpe was that much closer to bodegas and authentic pizza.

keepingitheel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Fred Vanvleet
New York Post

LeBron James and Savannah skip Met Gala to celebrate eighth anniversary

LeBron James and wife Savannah James had a good reason for skipping Monday’s Met Gala. The couple opted out of walking the red carpet in New York City to celebrate their eight-year anniversary, the Los Angele Lakers star revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. “Our own personal Met...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Nba Players#Espn#The Brooklyn Nets#The Long Island Nets#Barclays#The G League
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cavs willing to give up insane trade package for Ben Simmons

Trade talks continue to heat up for the Philadelphia 76ers following Ben Simmons’ refusal to report to training camp. The Cleveland Cavaliers are still hot on the trail of the want-away Sixers star, and it looks like the Cavs are willing to give up anything and everything in order to lure Simmons to Cleveland.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Reaction To Dwyane Wade Having A Child With Another Woman During Their Relationship: "To Say I Was Devastated Is To Pick A Word On A Low Shelf For Convenience"

For Dwyane Wade, his life after walking away from the game has been very exciting. Wade has dedicated himself to his family even more. On top of that, he has been making a lot of moves in his business career. Most notably, Wade became a part-owner of the Utah Jazz...
RELATIONSHIPS
fadeawayworld.net

Chauncey Billups' Big Message To Damian Lillard: "I Came Here To Coach You... I Got A Job To Do, And I Want To Do It With You."

Damian Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA, and he has had yet another stellar season as the face of the Portland Trail Blazers. However, their playoff run was disappointing this season, and there's no question that most people would have expected them to beat the Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets. That was through no fault of Damian Lillard's though, as he averaged 34.3 PPG during that series.
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

159K+
Followers
351K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy