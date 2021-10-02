The Secret Ingredient Martha Stewart Uses In Her Scrambled Eggs

You're in the mood to enjoy a nice, rich piece of cake, or perhaps you just want to surprise someone with a delicious homemade cake when they come home. It may be something as complex as a two-layered chocolate cake with salted caramel between the layers and topped with toasted pecans, or it could be as simple as opening a box of Betty Crocker and using some Pillsbury frosting. After an hour and a half of mixing, pouring, layering, and baking, you hear the ding of the oven, and you quickly open the door to pull out your long-awaited treat, only to discover an unfortunate result. Rather than the picture-perfect flat top you were expecting, you're met with a "dome"-like cake, the risen center of the cake covered in large cracks, breaks, and unsightly bubbles.
