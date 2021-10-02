CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan Called Himself an Idiot for Punching Steve Kerr and Knew He Had to Change: ‘I Knew I Had to Be More Respectful of My Teammates’

By Ashish Mathur
Michael Jordan and Steve Kerr played in 231 regular-season games together with the Chicago Bulls. They had tremendous success as a duo and will be linked forever. However, Jordan and Kerr’s relationship didn’t get off to a good start. The former punched the latter in the face before the 1995-96 season during a heated practice. Phil Jackson threw Jordan out of practice, and the superstar shooting guard realized he made a colossal mistake.

