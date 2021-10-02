44% Of People Think This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Bacon
Americans like bacon. In 2017, CBS reported on a poll that showed 21% of respondents would choose to eat bacon on each of their remaining days on Earth. Moreover, 20% maintained that they would either have real bacon - none of that turkey stuff – or forgo it entirely. Evidently, you shouldn't skimp on the sizzled piggy. That makes it in a restaurant's best interest to have the best bacon on offer. So, Mashed discovered which sandwich shop is viewed as providing the worst bacon based on responses from 599 people in the U.S.www.mashed.com
