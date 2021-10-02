CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

44% Of People Think This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Bacon

By Felix Behr
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Americans like bacon. In 2017, CBS reported on a poll that showed 21% of respondents would choose to eat bacon on each of their remaining days on Earth. Moreover, 20% maintained that they would either have real bacon - none of that turkey stuff – or forgo it entirely. Evidently, you shouldn't skimp on the sizzled piggy. That makes it in a restaurant's best interest to have the best bacon on offer. So, Mashed discovered which sandwich shop is viewed as providing the worst bacon based on responses from 599 people in the U.S.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
Best Life

Walmart, Target, and More Major Stores Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandwiches#Subway#Food Drink#Americans#Cbs#Firehouse Subs#Quiznos#Blimpie#Penn Station#The Washington Post
Mashed

Over 43% Of People Say This Is The Best Fast Food Chicken Chain

There's no denying that chicken is having a moment in the fast-food world right now. Crispy chicken sandwiches — or crispy chicken sandwich tacos, in the case of Taco Bell — are prominently advertised on the menu board of just about every drive-thru. But for the times you're really hankering for a succulent piece of juicy poultry, you probably want to turn to a chain where the bird is their claim to fame. Unfortunately, this doesn't exactly help narrow down where to go, as there are several fast-food chains that specialize in chicken, and simply making your choice based on which one is closest to you at the moment may ultimately leave you disappointed with your meal.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Customers Are Noticing This Widespread Issue With Chick-fil-A's Food

Chick-fil-A may be the country's favorite fast-food chain as well as its Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year, but even this beloved brand can't guarantee a top-notch experience 100% of the time. According to customers who regularly enjoy Chick-fil-A's grub, there may be a widespread issue across the chain's system which is hindering the quality of the food it puts out.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

McDonald's Is Making This Permanent Change to All of Its Happy Meals

McDonald's has long maintained the top spot as the biggest fast food chain in the U.S., based solely on revenue—and while it'll likely always be home to beloved burgers, fries, and fountain soda, the brand has had to do some evolving over the years to stay at No. 1. That means some menu items have been discontinued (RIP, Mighty Wings), recipes have evolved (hello, preservative-free McNuggets), and new products have been added to the offerings (welcome, McPlant). But now, the company is planning to make a major change to one of its most beloved products: the Happy Meal. Read on to find out what new, permanent change is being made to McDonald's most cherished meal.
RECIPES
Thrillist

McDonald's & Other Restaurants Close Dining Rooms Due to Vaccine Mandates

Proof of vaccination is becoming a requirement in more and more places across the country, and McDonald's is no different. In New York City, some McDonald's restaurants have closed their dining rooms in response to vaccine mandates and the hostility surrounding them. According to Reuters, in the Big Apple, McDonald's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

What Are Puffball Mushrooms And Can You Eat Them?

TikTok has revealed a ton of exciting culinary trends over the years. Feta pasta, pesto eggs, protein coffee, and so many more foods have picked up a ton of traction thanks to this social media platform. But not every TikTok food trend is a fully formed recipe, and one notable ingredient that has recently taken the website by storm. TikTokers can't get enough of puffball mushrooms, massive white mushrooms that look like clouds. One video shows someone pulling one of these massive mushrooms out of a bag, then pan-frying and basting the fungus in butter.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Harold’s Chicken’s Mild Sauce Hits Grocery Store Shelves

Harold’s Chicken Shack, the iconic Chicago fried chicken brand that’s gained national notoriety thanks to celebrity fans like Chance the Rapper, has begun selling its famed mild sauce in supermarkets. Fans can pick up sixteen-ounce bottles of the sweet, zesty condiment at some city locations of Pete’s Fresh Markets and Walt’s Food Center, a mini-chain with south-suburban outposts in Homewood and South Holland.
CHICAGO, IL
EatThis

America's Second Largest Burger Chain is Debuting a New Grocery Store Item

Wendy's has one of the most iconic menus of any drive-thru fast-food chain, with its Baconators, chili cheese fries, baked potatoes, and, of course, its famous dessert. With over 6,500 restaurants around the world, there's no problem getting your hands on any of these, but the chain has been busy making it easier by opening up locations inside of Walmart stores, and now, adding its Frosty to the grocery store in your neighborhood—but not in the way you may think.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy