2FeetBino Shows Versatility In "How Im Comin"
Following the release of his singles, "Target" and "Got Me Started," 2FeetBino continues to push out music with a new music video for "How I'm Comin." The Atlanta-born rapper takes on an infectiously bouncy beat while further showcasing his versatility compared to some of his latest releases. His syrupy melodies offer triumphant moments but he also shares a more personal side as he details his relationship with his daughter.www.hotnewhiphop.com
