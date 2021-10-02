2FeetBino Shows Versatility In "How Im Comin"

Run the Jewels enlist Lil Wayne for a remix of their RTJ4 standout “Ooh La La.” The new version — which also features DJ Premier and Greg Nice — is among the songs on the rap duo’s just-released RTJ4 Digital Deluxe Edition. The remix plants Lil Wayne’s energetic verse on the track’s first minute, with the rapper deftly rhyming at one point, “I can boom shakalaka your medulla oblongata.” RTJ4 Digital Deluxe Edition also contains new remixes for album tracks “The Ground Below” (now featuring Royal Blood) and “Ju$t” (producer What So Not’s remix), the song “No Save Point” that previously featured in the video game Cyberpunk 2077, and instrumental versions of every RTJ4 cut. Following a series of festival appearances this summer — including BottleRock, Riot Fest, and Summerfest — Killer Mike and El-P will next hit the road in 2022 as the special guest on Rage Against the Machine’s pandemic-postponed reunion tour.

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO