CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Saka brightest spark in Arsenal's dim draw at Brighton, turning in 7/10 performance

By Adam Brown
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rainy day on the south coast set the scene for Arsenal's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, where the Gunners played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League. The home side got on top early as Graham Potter's side forced mistakes and delivered a number of dangerous balls into the box, with Marc Cucurella enjoying some success down the left flank. Both teams looked to cancel each other out in the second half with no dangerous opportunity coming until the 76th minute, when Emile Smith Rowe latched onto a Thomas Partey pass, but the midfielder's effort was too close to Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez. The hosts came close to stealing all three points before Aaron Ramsdale got in the way of a ball that was destined for Neal Maupay, and that was the final real chance of a game that looked destined to be at deadlock by the end of the 90 minutes.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Brighton v Arsenal: match preview

You have to go back almost 40 years for the last time Arsenal played Brighton in the top flight while below them in the table, with that game at Highbury in January 1982 ending goalless. That was an Arsenal side in transition back then, as it is now. Even if the Gunners, buoyed by three consecutive league victories, win on Saturday evening they cannot overtake Graham Potter’s team, testament to Brighton’s good start to the season. Granit Xhaka’s injury is a blow to Mikel Arteta, who will still hope to carry on the momentum from their emphatic win against Spurs on Sunday. Conrad Leach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Brighton will continue to monitor key midfielder Yves Bissouma, who has sat out two games with a knee problem. Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are unavailable after being forced off at Crystal Palace, while Enock Mwepu and Adam Webster remain sidelined. Arsenal's only absentee is midfielder Granit Xhaka, who will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
chatsports.com

Honest Aaron Ramsdale insists Arsenal's performance 'needs to be better' after hanging on to draw at Brighton as the goalkeeper demands his team-mates 'show more composure and intensity'

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale insists his side need to do better after they were held to a goalless draw against Brighton. The Gunners were far from their best at the Amex Stadium and had to cling on to salvage a point against Brighton side who were the better team on the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Brighton Hove Albion#The Premier League#Espn
chatsports.com

Ian Wright slams 'poor' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey in Arsenal's goalless draw at Brighton... and hints Alexandre Lacazette should have started instead of club captain as he 'links the play better'

Ian Wright believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey delivered 'poor' performances at Brighton and lamented Arsenal's inability to launch effective counter attacks in their goalless draw on the south coast. Aubameyang, 32, and Partey, 28, were the two most senior players out on the pitch for Mikel Arteta's men, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Arsenal’s momentum halted by Brighton in stalemate

Brighton (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Brighton brought Arsenal’s Premier League winning run to a halt as the teams played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at a rain-drenched Amex Stadium on Saturday. Graham Potter’s hosts enjoyed the upper hand for large parts of the game but lacked a killer instinct as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Tribal Football

Arteta confident of Saka commitment at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is unconcerned about transfer rumours around Bukayo Saka. Saka is being linked with Juventus and Atletico Madrid. But Arsenal fully expect to tie down the England star to a new deal soon. "They've been raised and developed within our system. They've come here in a big...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta on draw at Brighton: Much to improve

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits they must improve after their 0-0 draw at Brighton. Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the latest international haitus, in two weeks' time at home to Crystal Palace, and Arteta says there is lots to work on before then. "We have to improve...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is seen searching for his TOOTH after collision with Robert Sanchez in goalless draw at Brighton... and it's the SECOND time in a row the Brazilian has lost one against the Seagulls!

You could say Arsenal were pretty toothless after failing to find the back of the net in their goalless draw at Brighton, and so too - it turns out - was Gabriel Magalhaes. Incredibly, for the second time in a row against the Seagulls, the Brazilian defender ended up losing a tooth - this time after a challenge with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during the 0-0 draw at the AMEX Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mikel Arteta concedes Arsenal 'didn't deserve more than a point' in draw at Brighton as Graham Potter hails his side's 'fantastic performance', despite failing to make their dominance count

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was content to escape Brighton with a goalless draw following a lacklustre display from his resurgent side at a rain-soaked Amex Stadium. High-flying hosts Albion edged a dull Premier League encounter as the Gunners' three-match winning run was brought to an end. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scotland: Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong return for World Cup qualifiers

Fit-again midfielders Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong return to the Scotland squad for next month's crucial World Cup qualifying double header. Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is also back, replacing St Johnstone's Zander Clark in Steve Clarke's squad. Celtic captain Callum McGregor is included despite having missed his club's last four...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy