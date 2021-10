Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO