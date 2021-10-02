CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

See Durand Jones & the Indications Bring Retro-Soul Grooves to 'CBS Mornings'

By Daniel Kreps
Register Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurand Jones and the Indications brought their retro-soul grooves to CBS Mornings for the show’s latest “Saturday Sessions.”. For the performance, the soul revivalists from Indiana showcased three tracks off their recently released LP Private Space, “Witchoo,” “Love Will Work It Out” and “The Way That I Do,” the latter two the first singles the Indications released from their pandemic and politically inspired album.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Durand Jones and The Indications perform “The Way I That I Do”

Durand Jones & The Indications met as college students at Indiana University back in 2012. Four years later, they recorded their self-titled debut album. 2019 brought a breakthrough album, “American Love Call” and now they're out with their latest, "Private Space." For Saturday Sessions, Durand Jones and The Indications perform “The Way I That I Do.”
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wisdm Giovanni – “Groove St.”

Wisdm Giovanni has a new beat tape out, and he’s experimenting with sonics on “Groove St.” With some jazzy samples and a variety of different percussion coming into play, the 21-track release is a hybrid of different sounds working well off of one another, and nothing seems to be off limits. This is pure experimentation to search for the ultimate groove, and when it does finally lock in, it feels like unlocking a buried treasure. Get experiemental with “Groove St.” here below:
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Olivia Rodrigo Talks ‘Heartbreak Songs’ and Going to Therapy on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

Olivia Rodrigo appeared on CBS Sunday Morning — from the childhood bedroom where she wrote many of what became her hits — to discuss her meteoric rise over the past year, her new album Sour and going to therapy. CBS’ Tracy Smith first gave viewers a rundown of Rodrigo’s career so far, noting how the singer’s singles are often tales of teenage breakups. “I’ve always been obsessed with heartbreak songs. I wrote heartbreak songs before I ever had a boyfriend, honestly,” Rodrigo said. “I’ve always been obsessed with that feeling. There’s nothing more painful that being in that feeling of loss.” As for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
bcgavel.com

The Gavel Groove: Marathon Monday

Marathon Monday is finally here! With most students at Boston College never having attended the marathon, this is sure to be one to remember. We enlisted the help of the culture section and beyond to bring you the best darty playlist. So whether your Marathon Monday is starting at the crack of dawn or halfway through the race, here is a playlist to get you pumped!
MUSIC
ladowntownnews.com

DJ Minx brings her ‘high-tech soul’ to DTLA

DJ Minx is skilled at sharing stories through her mixes and music. But when she decided it was time to come out during Pride month, she was at a loss. “I knew it was more accepting these days,” said DJ Minx, born Jennifer Witcher. “I didn’t know how to go about speaking on it. I was so concerned about what other people thought.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Soul#Retro#Cbs Mornings
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic’s Debut Album Will Arrive This Fall

Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak’s Silk Sonic will release their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, on November 12th. The album announcement fittingly arrives on Mars’ birthday, with .Paak posting a photo of the pair alongside funk legend Bootsy Collins — who serves as the album’s “special guest host” — on Twitter with the caption, “ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars.” ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bFArrqxYaw — Big Tooth Bastard (@AndersonPaak) October 8, 2021 A full track list for An...
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi Found Brotherhood and Soul on ‘BMF’

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Creating a show that’s inspired by a true story can have its challenges. Randy Huggins was entrusted with writing and creating STARZ’s latest series BMF, based on the Flenory Brothers from Detroit and the Black Mafia Family drug empire they started in the late 1980s. Huggins felt the pressure that comes with telling a real-life story when the people who inspired it and lived it are still around and directly involved with the project. 50 Cent executive produced the series and together with Huggins they have been able to recreate a fictional world that accurately depicts the real lifestyle and the environment that birthed Demetrius Flenory and Terry Flenory, aka Big Meech and Southwest T, two of the most notorious drug lords in the country’s history. Casting those two main roles was the most crucial part of it all. Bringing on 21-year-old Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. to play his own father was critical to 50 when creating the series, and it added to the authenticity of the story.
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The MixtapE! Presents Kane Brown, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE! Leave it to Kane Brown and H.E.R. to convince us not only that it's possible to make a country and R&b collab—but also that it works so...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy