BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you live in this state, chances are you know and adore these little guys. “All Marylanders love to eat big juicy fat blue crabs,” said Dr. J. Sook Chung, a doctor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Since 2015 scientists have been studying blue crabs-what diseases impact them, how warmer water temperatures affect them, which females have the best reproductive ability, etc. In preparation for the future as climate change is seen as inevitable. “Some of the traits make them stronger animals to disease resistance or growing really fast,” said Chung. A female crab was taken from...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO