Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 3 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Minor ocean overwash will be possible on Highway 12 at high tide (around noon today). Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 6:30 PM today.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO