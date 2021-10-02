CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 11:02:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Isabela, Moca, Quebradillas and Aguadilla Municipalities through 400 PM AST At 257 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Isabela. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

WZZM 13

NWS: Severe weather may be coming to West Michigan Monday

The National Weather Service says severe storms are possible in West Michigan on Monday. According to the NWS, storms are most likely to occur in the late afternoon west of US-131. Storms are most likely to hit areas east of US-131 into the evening and overnight hours. Storms that become...
MICHIGAN STATE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Magic Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Locally higher levels of inundation are possible for areas adjacent to the southern shores of the lower Neuse River and southern Pamlico Sound. * WHERE...Areas along the Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Simcoe Highlands, Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: New Castle COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Salem. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Reedy Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/03 AM 7.0 1.2 1.5 None 11/04 PM 7.9 2.1 1.6 Minor 12/04 AM 6.8 1.0 1.6 None 12/05 PM 7.4 1.6 1.3 Minor 13/05 AM 6.1 0.3 1.0 None 13/06 PM 7.0 1.2 1.0 None
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bourbon, northern Cherokee, Crawford, Barton and Vernon Counties through 445 AM CDT At 353 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hepler to 8 miles west of Purcell to near Diamond. Movement was north at 75 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Prairie State Park Nevada... Fort Scott Lamar... Frontenac Columbus... Galena Girard... Arma Marmaton... Golden City Liberal... Cherokee Weir... Sheldon Mulberry... Scammon Chicopee... Mccune This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 57 and 98. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barton; Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bourbon, northern Cherokee, Crawford, Barton and Vernon Counties through 445 AM CDT At 353 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hepler to 8 miles west of Purcell to near Diamond. Movement was north at 75 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Prairie State Park Nevada... Fort Scott Lamar... Frontenac Columbus... Galena Girard... Arma Marmaton... Golden City Liberal... Cherokee Weir... Sheldon Mulberry... Scammon Chicopee... Mccune This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 57 and 98. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for western Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARLAND AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 302 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Ouachita State Park, or 15 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Pine... Meyers Avant... Royal Crystal Springs Landing... Fannie Crystal Springs... Sunshine Pearcy HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches above 5000 feet with up to 3 inches below 5000 feet. Little or snow accumulation is expected in northern Fergus county. * WHERE...Fergus, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Tyler and northwestern Jasper Counties through 430 AM CDT At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colmesneil, Chester, Rockland, Ebenezer and Sam Rayburn Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Espanola Valley, Estancia Valley, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 02:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing, wrap, drain or allow them to drip slowly. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands; Northwest Plateau; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Santa Fe Metro Area FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Estancia Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area, Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands and Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Wilson, Labette, Neosho and Montgomery Counties through 330 AM CDT At 302 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Neodesha to near Ketchum. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parsons, Coffeyville, Independence, Chanute, Neodesha, Cherryvale, Oswego, Erie, Chetopa, Altamont, St. Paul, Thayer, Edna, Dearing, Altoona, Mound Valley, Buffalo, Tyro, Galesburg and Liberty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Highlands WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Highlands. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Benton, western Washington, northeastern Craig, northeastern Delaware and Ottawa Counties through 415 AM CDT At 326 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Chetopa to Maysville to 7 miles west of Strickler. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Bentonville Siloam Springs... Miami Baxter Springs... Bella Vista Lowell... Grove Farmington... Pea Ridge Prairie Grove... Gentry Commerce... Tontitown Bethel Heights... Gravette Lincoln... Cave Springs This includes the following highways, Interstate 44 between mile markers 299 and 324. Interstate 49 between mile markers 56 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 3 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Minor ocean overwash will be possible on Highway 12 at high tide (around noon today). Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 6:30 PM today.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Southwest Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Southwest Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

