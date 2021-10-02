CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal’s momentum halted by Brighton in stalemate

World Soccer Talk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Brighton brought Arsenal’s Premier League winning run to a halt as the teams played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at a rain-drenched Amex Stadium on Saturday. Graham Potter’s hosts enjoyed the upper hand for large parts of the game but lacked a killer instinct as...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

theanalyst.com

The Blueprint: Five Tactical Trends to Look out for in Brighton vs. Arsenal

Although Monday night saw Brighton miss out on the chance to go top of the top-flight for the first time in their history, The Seagulls have still enjoyed a fantastic start to this year’s Premier League. Their current league position of sixth is great in and of itself, but when you realise they’re actually joint-second on 13 points with five other clubs, it tells you how impressive they’ve been. It also points to a juicily competitive title race and top four battle this year, but that’s a story for a different day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Brighton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

What a difference a few weeks can make. Add in a full squad and a favorable schedule and suddenly Arsenal are perhaps at their highest point in over a year. The club ended last season on five straight wins, but it came with knowing it was finishing in 8th place. And last winter Arsenal went six matches without a loss, but the turmoil and lack of squad depth made even those results feel like shaky ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WNMT AM 650

Soccer-Brighton held to goalless draw by unimpressive Arsenal

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) – Brighton & Hove Albion created a slew of chances but failed to get many of them on target as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a rudderless Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday. On a wet, blustery evening, defender Lewis Dunk fluffed a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 0 - Brighton 0: shrug

For most of the 0-0 draw at Brighton, Arsenal did not look good. They struggled with the press, didn’t apply much pressure the other way, and generally looked off. But Aaron Ramsdale and the defense did their job, limited the Seagulls to possession without much threat, and the Gunners took a point from The Amex.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal defender Gabriel loses tooth in Brighton draw

Arsenal defender Gabriel had a tooth knocked out during their 0-0 draw at Brighton on Saturday. For the second time in a row against the Seagulls, the Brazilian defender ended up losing a tooth - this time after a challenge with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during the 0-0 draw. Mikel Arteta's...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal: Graham Potter's side dominate but are unable to make the breakthrough in south coast stalemate and miss out on moving joint-top... while the Gunners settle for a point

All things considered, this was a point Arsenal were content with even though it meant the end of their four-game winning run. After the devastating display last time out against Tottenham, this was a day to dig in. And, for parts, cling on, showing a determination to protect their goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Saka brightest spark in Arsenal's dim draw at Brighton, turning in 7/10 performance

A rainy day on the south coast set the scene for Arsenal's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, where the Gunners played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League. The home side got on top early as Graham Potter's side forced mistakes and delivered a number of dangerous balls into the box, with Marc Cucurella enjoying some success down the left flank. Both teams looked to cancel each other out in the second half with no dangerous opportunity coming until the 76th minute, when Emile Smith Rowe latched onto a Thomas Partey pass, but the midfielder's effort was too close to Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez. The hosts came close to stealing all three points before Aaron Ramsdale got in the way of a ball that was destined for Neal Maupay, and that was the final real chance of a game that looked destined to be at deadlock by the end of the 90 minutes.
MLS
chatsports.com

Highlights: Arsenal grind out gritty Brighton draw

We came away with a point after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Both Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went close before a late save from Aaron Ramsdale ensured the points were shared at the Amex Stadium. Press the 'Play' button on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

ATA Football

ATA Football is one of the first channels dedicated to women’s soccer in the world. Moreover, the channel is one of the youngest channels in terms of soccer content. Launching in September 2020, the channel started as a way to broadcast the women’s game. It is no secret that in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter: Fans will be key against Arsenal

Brighton boss Graham Potter says the home support will be key for Saturday's clash with Arsenal. They are sixth in the Premier League, one point off top spot, but Potter says his side will need the home fans if they are to get over the line against Arsenal on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta: Brighton very different this season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expects a major test against Brighton on Saturday. Arsenal did the double over Brighton last season but Arteta says his players should not focus on the past. "It's a different season with different momentums and we should not focus on that," said Arteta. "We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scotland: Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong return for World Cup qualifiers

Fit-again midfielders Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong return to the Scotland squad for next month's crucial World Cup qualifying double header. Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is also back, replacing St Johnstone's Zander Clark in Steve Clarke's squad. Celtic captain Callum McGregor is included despite having missed his club's last four...
SPORTS

