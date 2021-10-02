Zach Collins to return after Christmas?

Udonis Haslem — the NBA’s oldest active player at 41 — returned to practice Sunday, joining his team for the first time since training camp began almost two weeks ago. He had been away while grieving the death of his father, and the absences were with the full understanding of the Heat. “Probably the toughest time I’ve ever had to encounter. The biggest challenge that I’ve ever faced,” Haslem said. “I have no problem saying that my father is and always will be my best friend. So after losing my mother 12 years ago, I just thought I had my father forever. Everything you see on the basketball court — all the catchphrases, the fire, the passion, the ability to get people to follow you and believe in themselves — that’s all my dad, man. That’s who he is. That’s who he was.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO