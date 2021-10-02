CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Zach Collins to return after Christmas?

Tom Orsborn: Pop says the last he's heard from medical staff is that the timeline for Zach Collins (ankle) to return is "after Christmas." He added that he's not sure what that means exactly. But it is a positive report, though, for a young player who has been through a lot injury-wise.

HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Deni Avdija on track towards returning on Saturday

Chase Hughes: Deni Avdija went through a full practice today and continues to track towards making his preseason debut on Saturday against the Knicks. Fred Katz: The Wizards have annouced their summer league roster, which includes Corey Kispert, Caleb Homesley, Isaiah Todd, Cassius Winston and blast-from-the-past Issuf Sanon. Deni Avdija, who is recovering from a fibula fracture, is not on the roster.
Zach Collins
NBA rumors: Jordan Poole taking starting SG spot in Warriors

Shams Charania: Sources: NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who breach quarantine in Toronto face criminal offense. Unvaccinated players only able to leave hotel for team activities. Per Canada’s Quarantine Act, violations could lead to up to 6 months in prison and/or $750K in fines. 3 hours ago – via...
NBA rumors: Jaylen Brown playing with wrap on wrist

John Karalis: Jaylen Brown will be playing with a wrap on his left wrist. He said last week that he still needs to work through some of the scar tissue in the wrist since the surgery, but it’s fine. 10 hours ago – via Twitter BrianTRobb. Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown...
NBA rumors: Kyrie Irving listed as ineligible for first preseason Nets home game

Shams Charania: Nets listed Kyrie Irving as out/ineligible for Friday’s preseason game vs. Bucks. It marks the first home game Irving will miss due to NYC’s vaccination requirement. 2 days ago – via Twitter BrianTRobb. Brian Robb: Josh Richardson on his COVID-19 vaccination status: "I'm not here to talk about...
NBA rumors: Sekou Doumbouya officially waived by Houston

Tim MacMahon: Rockets intend to waive Sekou Doumbouya after acquiring him along with a second-round pick in a trade with the Nets, sources tell ESPN. Rockets sent Nets $110,000. The pick is unprotected in 2024.
NBA rumors: Kevin Durant, James Harden to make preseason debut against Milwaukee

Alex Schiffer: Kyrie Irving at Practice in the Park. Zach Braziller: Irving is the only #nets player here wearing a mask. Keith Pompey: Rivers on #Sixers’ PG battle:”Shake probably spaces the floor better with his shot. Maxey gives us the speed though. Both are learning how to be playmakers & run the team. Shake definitely is ahead of Maxey defensively.They both are pressuring the ball which I’m very happy with. It’s funny, I knew Maxey could do it. I didn’t know Shake could do it and he’s done it almost more. That’s something that we didn’t know Shake could do, honestly and he’s doing it.”
Heat’s Udonis Haslem returns in wake of father’s death, ‘always will be my best friend’

Sunday was about family for Udonis Haslem, the Miami Heat captain with the team for the first time this preseason. It was about getting back to his basketball family. And it was about carrying on the spirit of his father, Johnnie Haslem, who died at 70 on Aug. 30, with his son away from the team since, until Sunday. “Probably the toughest time I’ve ever had to encounter. The biggest challenge ...
NBA rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic back to practice

Duane Rankin: Devin Booker out for third consecutive preseason game tonight at #Lakers. When asked if everyone else is available, Monty Williams said, “we’ll see.” #Suns. 3 hours ago – via Twitter DuaneRankin. Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said games against #Lakers get “a little chippy,” but said #Suns have a...
Allen Iverson Voices Disappointment In Relationship With 76ers

Few athletes have fostered a connection with a city like that of Allen Iverson and his relationship with Philadelphia, where the former NBA MVP and perennial All-Star spent the first 11 seasons of his career leaving his blood, sweat, and tears on the court as the face of the 76ers. Yet, Iverson’s dealings with the franchise since his retirement have not mirrored that of other NBA legends, as he recently revealed his disappointment with not being offered a role within organization, a common practice for iconic players across the league. During a sit-down with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the Hall of Famer...
NBA rumors: Kyrie Irving attends Nets open practice

NBA rumors: Raptors to play at full capacity this season

When the Toronto Raptors open the 2021-22 NBA season on Oct. 20 against the Washington Wizards at Scotiabank Arena, they’ll be doing so in front of a capacity crowd. On Friday, Oct. 8, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) released a statement announcing that, in conjunction with Provincial health authorities, it has been decided that the Raptors and Maple Leafs will be able to play in front of a full crowd this season.
NBA rumors: Terry Rozier suffers sprained ankle

Rod Boone: Add another name to the #Hornets injury report: Terry Rozier suffered a sprained left ankle and is out for Monday’s game against the Heat. He is going to be re-evaluated later this week.
