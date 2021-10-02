CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans expect safety Justin Reid back against the Bills

By Coty Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kq48N_0cFFFmPG00

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are expected to activate safety Justin Reid for their Week 4 match against the 2-1 Buffalo Bills, Sunday afternoon, at Highmark Stadium.

Reid missed the Texans’ previous game against the Carolina Panthers following a knee injury he sustained during Houston’s Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans limited Reid’s workload at practice throughout the week, but he was a full participant Friday afternoon. Reid declared to reporters on Thursday that he does expect to play against the Bills.

“I feel pretty good,” he said. “I’ve been making steady progress throughout the week, following the plan that we have set and it’s been going pretty well.”

Amid his contract season, Reid is on the verge of a career year in 2021. He has already recorded two interceptions and one forced fumble on the season — accounting for three of the Texans’ five turnovers this year.

Reid attributes his early-season success to Texans’ defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. Reid says Smith’s defensive system is a defense that allows him to be more aggressive and more of himself in the backfield.

“Justin is one of our best defensive players period,” Smith said. “He has ball skills. Just having him back in the secondary of course helps everything. Missing him took a big chunk out, but he stayed in the game. Hopefully, he will be back out there for long.”

In addition to Reid, the Texans will also welcome back linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill — who missed the previous game against the Panthers due to a knee injury.

“It was tough,” Reid said. “I really wanted to be out there. Unfortunately, I couldn’t even be on the sideline because it was a hazard for me to be out there with where my knee was at that point. I just wish I could be out there with the guys helping out any way I could, but we still keep moving forward.”

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Texans talk about Bills postgame

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills posted a 40-0 shutout victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Here’s what Texans head coach David Culley and Houston players had to say about the Bills performance after the game. “Bottom line is we didn’t play good football,” Texans head coach David Culley said. “We […]
NFL
chatsports.com

The Bills are 17 Point Favorites Against the Texans

After a scorching win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and an impressive half against the Cleveland Browns, the Houston Texans have found themselves back under the table again with Davis Mills at the helm. Houston has been outscored by 32 points with their current quarterback change. The offense is bad, and the defense is bad, when they aren’t forcing turnovers.
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Early storylines entering Week 4 against the Houston Texans

These are some of the early storylines for the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. The Buffalo Bills have now strung together two dominant performances with a 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and a 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team this past weekend. The focus now turns to the Houston Texans, who they will play on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
NFL
FOX Sports

Bills rule out Poyer, Feliciano for game against Texans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Jordan Poyer and left guard Jon Feliciano for their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Both were ruled out Friday, with Poyer sidelined by a left ankle injury and Feliciano out due to a concussion. Jaquan Johnson or rookie Damar Hamlin could step in at safety, while Ike Boettger is among possibilities for Feliciano's spot.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Yardbarker

Texans' Terrance Mitchell Returns; Justin Reid to Play Sunday?

- The Houston Texans' defense is getting reinforcements. One week after playing without starting safety Justin Reid, starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, all three are practicing. Mitchell returned to practice Thursday after dealing with a concussion and an illness. He remains in concussion protocol under NFL guidelines,...
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Countdown To Kickoff: Texans v. Bills

Nobody—and I mean NOBODY—expects the 1-2 Houston Texans to beat the 2-1 Buffalo Bills in Buffalo today. The Texans are starting a rookie quarterback who was selected in the third round; the Bills are starting a legitimate MVP candidate at QB. In addition to that sizable edge, the Bills are simply more talented at virtually every other position on the roster. Sure, Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks could start for Buffalo, but the list of other Texans who fit that profile is somewhere between exceedingly short and nonexistent.
NFL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live blog: Texans vs. Bills

The Buffalo Bills host the Houston Texans for Week 4 of the NFL regular season beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 3. Follow the Spectrum News 1 sports team here for the latest updates and reaction during and after the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Texans#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Cleveland Browns
USA Today

Texans QB Davis Mills: 'I don't think I played my best football' against the Bills

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans had arguably their worst performance in franchise history Sunday afternoon, and under center amid a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills was rookie quarterback Davis Mills. In his second career start, Mills delivered the worst quarterback performance in team history. He threw for 87 yards...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Texans’ top LB Zach Cunningham to miss Sunday’s game against Bills

Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham has been placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list and won’t play against the Buffalo Bills. Cunningham didn’t test positive but is an unvaccinated close contact of another teammate, rotational defensive tackle Ross Blacklock. Blacklock is obviously also out against Buffalo, as well. Cunningham led the...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans injury report: Justin Reid, Kamu Grugier-Hill limited with knee injuries

Texans safety Justin Reid and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill both returned to full-pads practice on Wednesday, and, although their contact was limited, their participation was a favorable development toward their possible full return against the Bills. Reid and Grugier-Hill both suffered knee injuries Sept. 19 against the Browns and did not...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
TexansDaily

Trio of Texans Back at Practice

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' defense is getting reinforcements. One week after playing without starting safety Justin Reid, starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, all three are practicing. Mitchell returned to practice Thursday after dealing with a concussion and an illness. He remains in concussion protocol under NFL...
NFL
92.9 Jack FM

Bills Lose Important Player on Defense Against The Texans On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills went through the first two weeks of the NFL season without having many injuries to speak of. It's been a much different story the last week. The Bills entered Sunday's game against the Houston Texans without safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Taron Johnson and guard Jon Feliciano. During the first half, the Bills lost one of their most important player, not just on defense, but the entire team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Bills Friday injury report: S Justin Reid a full participant

The Houston Texans released their last injury report for Week 4 as they gear up to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Highmark Stadium. On the heels of having to place linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock on the COVID-19 reserve, the Texans did get some good news. Safety Justin Reid (knee) was a full participant in Friday’s practice and was listed without a designation for Sunday’s game, which in today’s post-probable NFL means he is ready to go against the Bills.
NFL
Yardbarker

Houston Texans Scratch 1 Vet; Can Active Justin Reid Help Beat Bills?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Houston Texans veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins is inactive for the second game in a row as a healthy scratch. Signed to a two-year contract with a base value of $6 million and a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins hasn't forged a role yet with the Texans' defense.
NFL
USA Today

Why has Texans S Justin Reid come alive as a playmaker in 2021?

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid has always been impactful, but it wasn’t so much in the stat sheet. Certainly he could provide game-changing plays as his five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 2.0 sacks, and nine tackles for loss through his first three seasons suggest.
NFL
USA Today

Texans coach David Culley took the blame for the 40-0 beatdown against the Bills

Some coaches deflect and blame the players, or if they are polite, state that they just “didn’t execute.”. Not David Culley. The first-year coach did not have any kumquats in his mouth following the Houston Texans’ 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. One of Culley’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy