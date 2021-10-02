CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Carmelo Anthony compares 2021-22 Lakers squad to Team USA rosters

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers roster for the 2021-22 season is stacked with talent.

Even if most of the players are no longer in their prime, they can still be a factor in multiple ways.

DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard are expected to be lob threats who can protect the rim on defense. Rajon Rondo, even if he doesn’t play often, can step in anytime and facilitate the offense. Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony will both be useful power forwards who can step in any lineup and provide spacing.

The list continues, and it all peaks with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis as the roster’s big three.

But combining all of the talents on the team reveals an interesting parallel, as explained by Carmelo Anthony after a recent training camp media session.

“With this team, I kind of look at it like the USA team, in a sense,” Anthony said. “There’s so much talent, you got to figure out what works together what doesn’t, how it works together, how it all comes together and at this point, whatever we need to do, let’s do it.”

Anthony continued about how he is open to coming off the bench or being a starter, which head coach Frank Vogel recently detailed.

The age of the team will be a constant talking point, but if Anthony and company can use their collective talent to win games, then the age talk won’t be as prevalent.

A good chunk of the players have excelled at the international level, and now they’re playing together on the same team for a full season.

Lakers photos: Best of 2021-22 media day

