Stade Rennais vs. PSG odds, expert picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
 8 days ago
In a premier Ligue 1 match, PSG (8 wins, 0 losses, 0 draws) visits Stade Rennais (2-3-3) Sunday. The match will be held at Roazhon Park and is slated to kick off at 7 a.m. ET. Below, we preview the Stade Rennais vs. PSG odds and lines, and make our best Ligue 1 bets, picks and predictions.

PSG returns to league action in hopes of staying undefeated following a thrilling victory over English powerhouse Manchester City in the Champions League. It has won 8 straight matches and has scored 22 goals while giving up just 7.

Stade Rennais is 14th in the Ligue 1 table. Rennais had a midweek showcase in the UEFA Europa Conference League and defeated Vitesse 2-1.

Stade Rennais vs. PSG: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 2:40 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Stade Rennais +450 (bet $100 to win $450) | PSG -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Draw +350
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -170 | U: +133)

Prediction

PSG 3, Stade Rennais 1

Money line (ML)

BET on PSG (-180) as a great value on the money line. The club has yet to lose this season, and an opponent that’s outside of the top 10 shouldn’t break the streak.

PSG will be without D Sergio Ramos and M Julian Draxler and that likely helps the odds sway a bit as usually PSG is more of a favorite. Coming off a midweek victory over a powerhouse, morale should be high.

With F Lionel Messi getting more comfortable alongside F Neymar and F Kylian Mbappe, PSG should continue to perform well. Betting on PSG at this price is good value.

Over/Under (O/U)

“LEAN” to the OVER 3.5 (+145) as the PSG trio should be in action. At the same time, with Ramos out, Rennais should be able to net at least one goal. It has averaged over a goal per game.

PSG has given just under a goal per game as well. Nearing 3 goals per game in the attack, expect PSG to be active in the attacking third. That should result in an easy win and a good amount of action.

