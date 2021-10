So you’ve started out on your New World adventure, watching the opening cutscene. You’ve created your character, giving them a suitably fantasy-esque look, and then you’re asked to enter your character name. Eager to dive into New World, you smash your online alias in and then realize, wait, I really should have gone for something more in-keeping with the game’s fantasy vibes. Or perhaps after clicking ‘Ok’ you’ve realized you actually had a typo in there. If either of these sound like you (and I am most definitely one of you), you’re likely asking, can you change your character name in New World?

