NFL

WATCH: Nick Saban finally gives his official definition for 'Rat Poison'

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Mandatory credit: Gary Cosby jr., Tuscaloosa News

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is known for being one of the greatest figures to impact the sport. He’s managed to become such an icon by winning games, producing NFL talent and finding consistent all-around success. There are many factors as to why he’s such a special coach, but there’s one that stands above the rest: he doesn’t let his team feed into ‘rat poison.’

No, not actual rat poison. He’s talking about the media, the fans and all the outside noise.

Saban believes that nothing other than the game itself should impact the players’ ability to perform their best.

Maybe they play an unranked FCS team one week, and an analyst starts talking about how the Crimson Tide should look ahead to their next primetime SEC matchup. That is an example of rat poison.

Alabama fans have known the phrase and how to use it, but there hasn’t been a true definition. That changed today was Paul Finebaum asked Saban about all the talk heading into the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

“Rat poison is anything that distracts you from doing the things that you need to do to do your job. … Whether it’s created by the media, the weather, it could be created by anything,” said Saban.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide throughout the remainder of the 2021 college football season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

