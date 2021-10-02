630 Running Fox Court

Looking for Paradise - backing to protected land and at the end of the court, you get a private paradise combined with a charming neighborhood feel! Completely updated with 4 finished levels, 3 bedroom, and 2.5 baths. Main level features a delightful custom kitchen with a huge quartz island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built ins, dining nook, and access to the enclosed porch and dual decks. Upper level boasts the primary bedroom with custom private full bath, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, and another remodeled full bath. Main level walks down to your cozy living room with brick fireplace, half bath, office/den with separate entrance, and laundry room. Finished basement with new carpet and tons of storage. Massive oversized 2 car garage is perfect for the car enthusiast or tool lover - with built in workbench and plenty of storage. Roof replaced 2016, new central a/c, heat pump, and oil furnace, repaved driveway, and a fresh coat of paint mean this beautiful property is ready to move right in and unpack.

