630 Running Fox Court

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article23ac lot available at end of street with seasonal lake views. Perc on file with the county for a 3 bedroom home. Easy access to Lusby Town Center and minutes from RT 4. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Mcnelis Group Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is...

3901 Colborne Road

Fabulous corner home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceramic tiles, hardwood floors, finished basement, plenty of storage space and a detached garage! Needs sprucing up! Possible mold in basement! Sold "As-Is" Listing courtesy of Residential Real Estate Corp.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
4655 Mountain Road

5 LOTS - PACKAGED DEAL- ALL 5 LOTS FOR $144,755. See photos of all lots. All lots are located in the Water Privileged Community of Boulevard Park. Total of 1.86 Acres. Chesapeake School District. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
610 Longfellow Street NW , #405

Welcome to this pet friendly bldg. New renovated condo. Conveniently located a short walk to the commercial center of the Brightwood neighborhood, this condo is easily accessible to downtown via bus lines or car and a 20 minute walk to the Fort Totten Metro station. Secure parking included in the rear of the building . The building offers a bike room on the lower level and a shared laundry facility.
1407 Abingdon , #5

Be sure to see this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath European loft-style condo in Harbor Terrace! Entering this home you are greeted with a cozy living room that flows to the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just down the hall, you have a fully renovated bathroom and bedroom. The second level is a loft-style that could be used for a second living area or home office space. Close proximity to Old Town, the Marina, and the Mount Vernon Trail.
1311 Sonoma Lane

New construction in Severn! This home is close to Ft. Mead, NSA,BWI, etc. It has a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and open floor plan. Lg family room with gas fireplace, sunroom, second floor master suite. All bedrooms are good sized, 2 vanities in second bath. 2nd floor laundry room. 9' walls in basement. Gas heat & hot water. 2/10 Home Buyers Warranty. Public utilities. Energy Star home. Chose from 3 remaining lots.
SEVERN, VA
2400 Neudecker Road

This is a wonderful Split Foyer 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a fenced level yard and close to downtown Westminster. The main level has been updated with new flooring and paint. The basement is awaiting your finishing touches. The large deck extends your living options to enjoy the large backyard. Come see for yourself!
1101 S Schumaker Drive , 302 PH

Surprisingly Affordable! A 2/2 + enclosed 3-Season balcony makes this condo live large. Economical utilities will impress you, making the monthly carrying cost below what you+GGd expect. Certainly less expensive than renting! With daily lunches and dinners 5 nights for only $180/month per person, the small kitchen works perfectly for light cooking. Very large pantry. Elevator nearby. Don+GGt be shy, there are many ways to meet new people: Happy Hour, gym, free entertainment, monthly theme parties, a library, game room, and more. Retirement will be fun. Lots of help, no tipping -- it+GGs like living on a cruise ship +GG no need to carry money.
27805 Old Village

This Farmhouse sits on a half-acre and was rebuilt from the foundation in 2000. Being sold AS-IS at tax accessed value. This is an investment opportunity with potential rental income. There are a total of 5 bedrooms with one on the first floor, 1.5 Bathrooms, a fenced yard, a long u-shaped driveway, and two outbuildings.
1624 Hardwick Court , #403

Pristine top floor high ceiling 2 bedroom condo, a hidden treasure located at a quiet community and yet very convenient location, close to all major commute routes and so close to shopping, restaurants and theaters. Full of morning light and airy high ceiling give the joy of home living! Rare top floor model. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. tile backslashes and stainless appliances give you pleasure of cooking with view to whole family living area. Separate dining table space can have up to 8 seats space, White wall to wall carpet is through out. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy your afternoon tea at the lovely balcony. Offers are first come first serve basis.
828 Montgomery Street

Pristine EYA Duncan model 4 level townhouse. Freshly painted, with gleaming hardwood & new carpet. Entry level has office/den and spacious 2 car garage. Main level has gourmet kitchen with marble backsplash, island & stainless steel appliances, powder room, dining and living room with gas fireplace. Upper level 1 has master suite with luxury bath and second bedroom with en-suite bath, and laundry room. Upper level 2 features 3rd bedroom with en-suite bath, loft area and french doors that open to outdoor patio space. Close to restaurants, shops & waterfront parks.
0 Riley Roberts Road

Riley's Woodlands is comprised of two parcels of land totaling 5.5 acres in Deal Island, MD. This property is all wooded with access from Riley Roberts Road and will not perc due to the fact it is located in a wetlands area. Great hunting property with privacy and good access to Deal Island, plenty of State Land to explore, and Princess Anne, MD is only a few miles away.
342 Coyote Trail

Secluded large lot, fully remodeled, stunning home with spacious and cozy outdoor patio on a quiet road. Brand new kitchen with gas stove, beautiful cabinets, and vaulted ceilings. Massive living room with built in entertainment center. 2 car garage deep enough to have a work shop. Hurry this will not last long.
13717 Brant Road SW

Great starter home or if you want to downsize. 2-3 bedrooms, remodeled kitchen, central air, replacement windows installed, electrical and HVAC has been updated. Nice patio for chillin and grilling, nice size rear yard, off street parking with room to build a garage. Low maintenance exterior. Great neighborhood. Listing courtesy...
1101 Kentucky Avenue

Move in ready, walk out your front door to the elementary school, mountain view from your rear porch, hardwood floors in great condition, replacement windows, brick/stone easy maintenance exterior and more!!! Your new home is cute, cute, cute! You do not want to miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in South Cumberland. Let's go check it out today! See you there!
10 Browning Street E

Large family home with heated garage in back. No access to garage with vehicle. Would make a great man cave or extra storage. Can get motorcycle to it. Also make a great investment property. Tenant in place now, $600 a month and pays all utilities. Original woodwork throughout. Listing courtesy...
1028 Salisbury Court

Beautiful remodeled townhouse/condo in Sterling. Fresh paint throughout; hardwood, ceramic and laminated floors on 3 levels. You+GGll LOVE the beautiful floors. Gorgeous 3 bedrooms and new 3 +-+ baths.Large living room and dining room * New kitchen w/ quartz countertops and new cabinets. SS appliances & new microwave * Walk out basement * Rec Room * Fire Place ( As-is ) *Huge storage room *Fenced backyard for your enjoyment * 2 assigned parking spaces +GG Condo fee includes water, trash, snow, roof, pool-Everything is prepared for your pickiest clients. Still in process of finishing up. A must see! Please park in parking #438. Close to 28, Toll Road, Dulles Mall. Please follow CDC Guideline for COVID - Thank you for showing.
STERLING, VA
Lot 66 Bears Lope Lane

Beautiful building lot ready for your dream home. Unrestricted! Hunting/shooting/ manufactured homes/ATVS permit. Wooded and open 5.25 acre building lot ready for you to start building. Private and peaceful, and lots of wild life. Property has been perked, electric service installed, driveway and pad excavated and lot seeded. Must see to appreciate.
3611 38TH Street NW , #402

A sunny corner one bedroom with a large den in McLean Gardens. Entire apartment freshly painted with assigned secure parking and available immediately. Complex has an outdoor pool, free shuttle to the Metro in the mornings and from the Metro in the evenings back to McLean Gardens. Restaurants, shopping, American University, all close by. Easy to see combo lock. W/D in the unit. On site gym for tenants.
MCLEAN, VA
5372 View Point Court

Looking for Paradise - backing to protected land and at the end of the court, you get a private paradise combined with a charming neighborhood feel! Completely updated with 4 finished levels, 3 bedroom, and 2.5 baths. Main level features a delightful custom kitchen with a huge quartz island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built ins, dining nook, and access to the enclosed porch and dual decks. Upper level boasts the primary bedroom with custom private full bath, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, and another remodeled full bath. Main level walks down to your cozy living room with brick fireplace, half bath, office/den with separate entrance, and laundry room. Finished basement with new carpet and tons of storage. Massive oversized 2 car garage is perfect for the car enthusiast or tool lover - with built in workbench and plenty of storage. Roof replaced 2016, new central a/c, heat pump, and oil furnace, repaved driveway, and a fresh coat of paint mean this beautiful property is ready to move right in and unpack.
4104 Walrad Street

LIVE IN LUXURY! The builder left no stone unturned on this one! Walk in and feel right at home in this beautiful open layout featuring modern finishes throughout! The massive living room layout runs through to the dining area and designer style kitchen! Kitchen features caesarstone counters and stainless steal appliances with a perfectly decorated backsplash. and an abundance of counter and cabinet space! This home features 4 extra large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms plus a fully finished basement! Contact The Maryland Team today for help buying this home and assistance with all the 1st time homebuyer downpayment and mortgage programs!
