CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

ATP Sofia Open 2021 Final: Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJannik Sinner will be up against second seed Gael Monfils in the final of the 2021 Sofia Open. Sinner is ranked 14th in the world while Monfils is the World No.20. The two highest ranked players in the tournament- Jannik Sinner and Gael Monfils will battle it out in the final. Sinner, who is looking to defend his title has been in amazing form this week. After winning the Washington Open post Wimbledon, he reached the Round of 16 of the US Open where he lost to Alexander Zverev.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Jannik Sinner defends Sofia Open title in a spectacular run

The top seed at the Bulgarian tournament, Jannik Sinner overcame Gael Monfils in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4, to clinch his second consecutive title at the Sofia Open. Defending his title, which was his maiden tour level trophy, won last November, Sinner stated that, “It is never easy playing against Gael, we’ve had many tough matches. I think in the crucial moments I was a bit luckier than him, which helped me a lot.”
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Indoor Hard Court#Washington Open#Frenchman
The Independent

Andy Murray welcomes ATP investigation into allegations against Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray has welcomed the ATP’s investigation into domestic violence allegations made against Alexander Zverev.The governing body announced on Tuesday that it was looking into the claims by Zverev’s former girlfriend Olga Sharypova that the world number four punched her in their hotel room during the Shanghai Masters in 2019.The Russian former junior player first went public with a series of allegations against Zverev last October, to which the 24-year-old issued a blanket denial.He continues to maintain his innocence but pressure had been growing for the ATP to take some form of action, with Murray one of the few male...
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu falls to defeat at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu’s return to the court after her sensational US Open triumph ended in defeat as she was beaten in the second round in Indian Wells It has been 27 days since the 18-year-old stunned the world to become the queen of New York in a fairytale story, but she could not reproduce that level in the Californian desert, going down 6-2 6-4 to Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.That success at Flushing Meadows has catapulted Raducanu into stardom, attending the Met Gala and the James Bond premiere in her time away from the court, and she got a taste of her new...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

WTA Chicago Classic 2021: Anett Kontaveit vs Madison Brengle Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the opening round of the Chicago Classic 2021, World No. 23 and the 11th seeded Anett Kontaveit will take on World No. 87 Madison Brengle. Anett Kontaveit is enjoying life on the tour as she comes from a title-winning run at the 2021 Ostrava Open where she defeated 2021 US Open semi-finalist Maria Sakkari in the finals and won the tournament without dropping a set. This is her 2nd title in 4 weeks having won the 2021 Cleveland Open as well.
CHICAGO, IL
firstsportz.com

WTA Chicago Classic 2021: Marketa Vondrousova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the second round of the Chicago Classic 2021, World No. 13 and the 4th seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take on World No. 41 Marketa Vondrousova. Marketa Vondrousova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: Match Details. Tournament: Chicago Classic 2021. Match: Marketa Vondrousova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Round: Second Round. Date: Sep 29, 2021.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

‘Roger Federer is the greatest on and off the court’: Coco Gauff

American 17-year old Coco Gauff is currently one of the best talents on the WTA tour. She has proved her mettle time and again and has been consistent with her performances this season. She had an exceptional clay court season where she made it to the quarterfinals of a major...
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner moves into top-10 after Sofia win, Ruud on 8

London [UK], October 4 (ANI): Jannik Sinner has moved into the top-10 of ATP rankings after he overcame Frenchman Gael Monfils to defend his Sofia Open title. The 20-year-old has now captured three tour-level trophies this season and is aiming to make his debut at the season finale, which will be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21. Sinner jumped one position to 10th after overcoming second seed Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4 to defend his title in Bulgaria.
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Five storylines to watch at Indian Wells as tennis season winds down

It has been a long and arduous wait, but the BNP Paribas Open makes its return to Indian Wells, Calif., this week as the top men’s and women’s players have arrived in the scenic desert. This year's event is in a different week of the tennis schedule. Normally played in...
TENNIS
Beloit Daily News

After Laver Cup loss, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading home

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios doesn’t expect to remain on tour for too many more years and said he probably won’t play in the Laver Cup again. The Australian spoke to reporters Saturday after losing in straight sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas as Team Europe went up 9-1 over Team World.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy