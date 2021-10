In the Sofia Open 2021 Round of 16, World No. 20 Gael Monfils is slated to take the court against World No. 45 Ilya Ivashka. Gael Monfils has had a poor season to say the least. After consistent losses over the year, Monfils has managed to gain some momentum, however, how long it lasts is yet to be seen. Consecutive Second and Third Round losses have plagued him, which he will look to escape at the Sofia Open. The former World No. 6, who has consistently under-performed, will be aiming to make a comeback.

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO