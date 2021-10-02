IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century goes in vain as Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal seal a seven-wicket win for Rajasthan Royals
The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi acted as a belter for the batters as Rajasthan Royals had a face-off against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in a do-or-die match. It rained fours and sixes during the game as the players tore apart each other’s bowling line-ups. Though both Rajasthan and Chennai hammered the ball like anything all over the park, it was the Royals who emerged victorious in the end by seven wickets.firstsportz.com
