CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century goes in vain as Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal seal a seven-wicket win for Rajasthan Royals

By Sakshi Jain
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi acted as a belter for the batters as Rajasthan Royals had a face-off against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in a do-or-die match. It rained fours and sixes during the game as the players tore apart each other’s bowling line-ups. Though both Rajasthan and Chennai hammered the ball like anything all over the park, it was the Royals who emerged victorious in the end by seven wickets.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Jason Roy’s masterclass with the willow helps Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finally find their way back in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team can now heave a sigh of relief as they break their losing streak with a win against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. It was an all-round performance by the Orange Army that helped them in registering their second victory in IPL.
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

‘Remember the name!’ Twitter reacts to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden ton against Rajasthan Royals

In what was by far the best batting performance in the second leg of IPL 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL century with a whooping 108m six of the last ball. Ruturaj’s heroics helped Chennai Super Kings finish with a score of 189 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. This is the highest score by any team in this leg and is also the highest score by any batter in this leg. The 24-year old finished with 101* off just 60 balls.
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Watch: ‘GLORIOUS’ Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers his maiden IPL ton in style

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad produced a batting masterclass in Abu Dhabi. The classical ball-striking from the batter resulted in him hammering his maiden ton in the Indian Premier League. Ruturaj achieved the feat during the 47th match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Chennai Super Kings locked horns with Rajasthan Royals.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Sanju Samson
Person
Evin Lewis
Person
Shivam Dube
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
Person
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Person
Ruturaj Gaikwad
The Associated Press

Bowlers spur Bangalore to 7-wicket win over Rajasthan in IPL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bowlers brilliantly set up Royal Challengers Bangalore’s comprehensive seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Rajasthan, cruising along at 91-1 by the halfway mark, was pinned down to 149-9 as spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed four wickets...
WORLD
firstsportz.com

‘Massive shame not to be involved in the IPL’ Jason Roy’s old tweet goes viral as the batter slams his maiden IPL half-century

England’s decorated opening batter Jason Roy got off to a sensational start in the Indian Premier League. Roy made his debut in the T20 league as he plied his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their match against Rajasthan Royals. The Englishman flaunted his class and talent with the willow as he put Hyderbad in a commanding position in the game.
SPORTS
sportsaldente.com

Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – IPL 2021 Match 40

The following article is about the match between Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. The sports festival in India is back stronger than ever. IPL is making the whole country smile and again experience joy. With more boundaries and over-boundaries, every team of the league is giving it their all to qualify for the playoffs. The schedule has already been revealed. It shows that several interesting upcoming matches are going to take place. After the Covid 19 pandemic, all the fans are feeling a sigh of relief with IPL resuming.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rajasthan Royals#Ipl#Csk#Indian#Rr#Uae#The Chennai Super Kings#Samson L
dallassun.com

IPL 2021: Maxwell's fifty propels RCB to win over Rajasthan Royals

Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI): Glenn Maxwell hit a fifty while Srikar Bharat scored 44 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. RCB restricted Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 and then...
WORLD
sportsaldente.com

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – IPL Predictions 2021

The following article is about the prediction of the match between Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Indian Premier League has entered its last phase. There are supposed to be 60 matches in total. Out of them, 42 fixtures have been completed. So it is well understood that the league will come to an end soon in the future. This year there was a massive problem of the Covid 19 pandemic. Luckily, the league resumed and brought a smile to the faces of the cricket lovers. Out of the remaining few matches, most of them are interesting and important in shaping up the playoffs.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Sehwag, Ashwin hail 'special player' Ruturaj Gaikwad for his maiden IPL ton

Abu Dhabi [India], October 2 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday hailed "special player" Ruturaj Gaikwad for his blazing ton against Rajasthan Royals. Ruturaj smashes his maiden ton in their Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on...
SPORTS
sportsaldente.com

IPL 2021: Who Is CSK’s Rising Star Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Who is Ruturaj Gaikwad?. If you witnessed the last game of Chennai Super Kings against Rajsthan Royals then you must be eager to get the answer to this question. Although Chennai lost the game and Rajsthan kept the hopes alive for the playoffs, Ruturaj’s phenomenal contribution can not be brushed aside. For those who completely feel at sea with the name, we have got you covered. The focal point of the article is this youngster, who has made his presence felt not only in Domestic but in International Cricket as well. With a variety of creative shots in his bag once again he has proved his mettle to get where he is now. He is capable of hitting the ball as far as the eye can see and yet decently rotating the strike.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Mumbai records big win against Rajasthan in IPL

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mumbai Indians dismantled Rajasthan Royals with its pace attack for an eight-wicket win in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday which kept the defending champions’ playoff hopes alive. Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham and Jasprit Bumrah shared nine wickets in between them as Rajasthan was...
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

IPL 2021 Playoffs: RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates

The eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will take place between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both sides will lock horns for this clash on October 11, 2021, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. The game will kickstart from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards and will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network alongside live streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes third CSK batter to cross 600 runs mark in a season

By Ipl-Ruturaj-GaikwadDubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Ruturaj Gaikwad became the third batter in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) history to cross the 600 runs mark in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Gaikwad achieved this feat in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday in...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy