IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century goes in vain as Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal seal a seven-wicket win for Rajasthan Royals

Who is Ruturaj Gaikwad?. If you witnessed the last game of Chennai Super Kings against Rajsthan Royals then you must be eager to get the answer to this question. Although Chennai lost the game and Rajsthan kept the hopes alive for the playoffs, Ruturaj’s phenomenal contribution can not be brushed aside. For those who completely feel at sea with the name, we have got you covered. The focal point of the article is this youngster, who has made his presence felt not only in Domestic but in International Cricket as well. With a variety of creative shots in his bag once again he has proved his mettle to get where he is now. He is capable of hitting the ball as far as the eye can see and yet decently rotating the strike.

