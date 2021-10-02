Displaying items by tag: Hamlet Lions Club

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 8 days ago

Hamlet Lions Club cancels county fair for 2021

HAMLET — A fall tradition in Richmond County has been canceled for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamlet Lions Club

richmond county agricultural fair

pandemic

Monday, 15 April 2019 19:46

eSight glasses enhance vision for legally blind in Hamlet

HAMLET — Rinika Pittman was able to read Monday for the first time since 2014, thanks to new technology for the visually impaired.

