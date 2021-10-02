Mountaineer Mantrip: Texas Tech Edition

It's homecoming week in Morgantown and the West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Texas Texas Tech Red Raiders for their Big 12 Conference home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:35 and televised on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers arrived for Mountaineer Mantrip at 1:08 as they made their way to Mountaineer Field in a sea of Mountaineer fans.

