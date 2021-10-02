CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountaineer Mantrip: Texas Tech Edition

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 8 days ago

It's homecoming week in Morgantown and the West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Texas Texas Tech Red Raiders for their Big 12 Conference home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:35 and televised on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers arrived for Mountaineer Mantrip at 1:08 as they made their way to Mountaineer Field in a sea of Mountaineer fans.

