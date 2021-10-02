The Ford F-Series Dominated as the Best Selling Vehicles of 2020 In Over Half the Country
The top-selling pickup truck in the country has been Ford F-Series pickup trucks for quite some time. In fact, you’d have to go back 44 years to find a time where a different pickup sold more. Just because it dominates the pickup truck segment doesn’t mean it can beat every other class of vehicle, right? According to Visual Capitalist, wrong. Visual Capitalist broke down the highest vehicle sales in the country state-by-state to display which one sold the most in each location. Just like the pickup truck segment sales in the United States in the last 44 years, the Ford F-Series dominated. More than half the states in the country sold more F-Series pickups than any other vehicle.www.motorbiscuit.com
