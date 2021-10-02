CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Ford F-Series Dominated as the Best Selling Vehicles of 2020 In Over Half the Country

By Tim Harding
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The top-selling pickup truck in the country has been Ford F-Series pickup trucks for quite some time. In fact, you’d have to go back 44 years to find a time where a different pickup sold more. Just because it dominates the pickup truck segment doesn’t mean it can beat every other class of vehicle, right? According to Visual Capitalist, wrong. Visual Capitalist broke down the highest vehicle sales in the country state-by-state to display which one sold the most in each location. Just like the pickup truck segment sales in the United States in the last 44 years, the Ford F-Series dominated. More than half the states in the country sold more F-Series pickups than any other vehicle.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

Ford to invest in Electric vehicle production

Dearborn (Michigan) [US], September 28 (ANI): Ford Motor on Monday announced to invest USD billions of dollars in Electric vehicle production in the United States. It announced to build three battery factories and one electric truck plant in the US, which would produce 11,000 jobs in the coming four years, reported New York Times.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Three Quarters Of Ford F-150 Lightning Reservation Holders Are New To The Brand

Ford is demonstrating the ability of an electric pickup truck to win over new buyers. In its Q3 earnings report, the automaker revealed that 75 percent of reservations for the upcoming F-150 Lightning came from new-to-the-brand customers. That means that at least 112,500 of the F-150 Lightning‘s more than 150,000...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
MotorBiscuit

These Ford F-150 Model Years Get the Most Complaints

The Ford F-150 pickup truck is one of the most popular vehicles in America. For more than 40 years it’s been the best-selling pickup truck in America as well. With functionality, comfortability, and reliability, the F-150 gives drivers everything they need. A luxurious ride with the capability to haul payloads and tow anything, exactly what Americans want. Over the years, there have been loads of complaints about various model years, as you’d expect from such a popular vehicle. With so many on the road, various things are bound to go wrong. Which model years get the most complaints, and should you avoid buying them used?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Ford Just Announced Another Massive Recall: 15 Models Involved

It just seems like another week-another Ford recall. Or Chevy Bolt recall, but this is about Ford’s massive recall announced earlier. In all, 15 Ford and Lincoln models are involved to the tune of over a million vehicles laced over five recalls. We’ll take them one at a time. Ford’s...
CARS
Autoblog

Ford gigantic 'Blue Oval City' to build next-gen electric F-Series trucks

Ford just announced it’s going to dump boatloads of money into Tennessee and Kentucky to create a couple of mega sites for electric vehicle production. In clearer terms, Ford and SK Innovation are investing $11.4 billion in a couple of massive projects in these states, all with EV production in mind.
BUSINESS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F Series#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Ford Pickups#Visual Capitalist#Chevrolet#Toyota
MotorBiscuit

Ford is Investing $11.4 Billion in Electric F-Series and Battery Plants

Ford has announced that it is spending $11.4 billion on a new assembly plant for making electric F-Series trucks, as well as three separate gigawatt factories. The factories are part of a joint venture with SK Innovation. This will allow Ford to make its own batteries for electric vehicles in Tennessee and Kentucky. This is the largest single manufacturing investment Ford has ever made over its 118 years of business. Ford is contributing $7 billion of the $11.4 billion, with SK Innovations investing the remainder. This investment shows Ford is not only committed to electric vehicles for the long term but wants to get out ahead of the competition in the short term.
ECONOMY
Club 93.7

Ford Adding Over 10,000 Jobs For New Electric Vehicles

Ford is taking the first major step into completely converting its gas-powered vehicle line up into the electric battery era by hiring a ton of new staff to meet goals!. That's big news! The hiring looks like it'll be divided between three different new manufacturing plants, nonetheless, that's still a ton of opportunity. My family was originally from Connecticut and my grandpa moved to Michigan to work for GM. That should tell you the value of working for one of these companies.
BUSINESS
Gear Patrol

The Best Used 4x4 SUVs We’d Buy for $10,000 Right Now

Go into any new car dealership and tell the salesman you have a strict budget of $10,000 and you want to buy a vehicle. He’ll smile, try to hold back a laugh if he’s polite…then he’ll point in the direction of the door. On the other hand, in the used...
BUYING CARS
ntvhoustonnews.com

Ford opens two factories to make more F-Series electric trucks

Ford Motor and its Korean battery partner SK Innovation will invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the United States, accelerating the U.S. automaker’s push into electric vehicles. Ford said on Tuesday (September 28) it now expects to have 40% to 50%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

This Guy Sells Over 1,000 Vehicles In An Hour Every Week

Imagine owning over a thousand vehicles, but having no debt. There’s no bank asking you for a monthly payment. They are all yours to do with as you please. In the world’s second largest auction market, the answer is brutally simple. “Sell 'em all!”. Four auctioneers spend roughly three hours...
BUYING CARS
Best Life

If You Have One of These Popular Cars, Get It Inspected Immediately

You probably don't think too much when you get in your car every day and drive to work, to the store, to the gym, or wherever you have to go—of course, it's easy to take for granted when your car is running smoothly. But when something goes wrong with your set of wheels, it can upend your day and even put you in danger. But the truth is, cars are recalled often, usually because something is amiss with the vehicle that could be dangerous for the driver and potentially others on the road. The latest recall includes more than half a million vehicles made by two popular car brands, but it has the potential to affect many other folks on the road. Read on to see if you're driving one of the recalled vehicles and to find out what you should do, if so.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford Making an F-150 Lightning Convertible? It’s Teasing One

Ford has been giving previews around the country of its upcoming F-150 Lightning EV. Among those venues, it is showing the Lightning was the 2021 Texas State Fair. There, someone discovered a convertible F-150 being displayed on the infotainment screen. Yeah, a convertible pickup!. There haven’t been many of them,...
CARS
informnny.com

August’s slowest-selling car in each state

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as major automakers are forced to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can bring savings opportunities for car buyers, even in today’s challenging car market.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons the 2022 Ford F-150 is Better Than the Toyota Tundra

The brand new next-generation Toyota Tundra is coming, but is it better than the Ford F-150? The F-150 has been the leader in its class for a long time, and for good reason. There are some ways in which the Tundra comes close to catching the F-150, or might even be better. Here are 3 reasons the 2022 Ford F-150 is better than the Toyota Tundra.
ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy