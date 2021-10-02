1826 Fleet Street
Character, Convenience, Charm, Condition & Community come together in the fully renovated 2BR + Den/1 BA home on 3 finished levels and an unfinished basement. The store-front style window in front indicates it use in the past as both residential and commercial/mixed use. The space is perfect for a home, a gallery/business/studio...or both. The main level includes Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and full Bath. The second floor offers a large Bedroom and Den plus Roof Deck (also potential to expand this space). Up top on the 3rd level is another Bedroom or multi-purpose space. The basement is unfinished and offers Laundry Area, Mechanical and Storage. There is a side Patio as well that can be accessed from the Kitchen rear area of house or from the front gate and street. Updates include new central HVAC split system (AC & heat pump) and hot water heater, fully renovated Kitchen with quartz countertops, updated Bathroom, refinished wood floors, and new fixtures & finishes that won't disappoint. Located in historic Fells Point, the property is walking distance to life. 4 blocks to the retail, restaurants & community of the Waterfront and Broadway Market. Half a mile to Whole Foods, Canton & Patterson Park. Less than a mile to Harbor East, Johns Hopkins Hospital and all of downtown Baltimore. Easy to show.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0