Displaying items by tag: richmond county agricultural fair

Hamlet Lions Club cancels county fair for 2021
HAMLET — A fall tradition in Richmond County has been canceled for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, 11 October 2017 09:08
Lego Competition Challenges Participants to "Get Creative" at Richmond County Agricultural Fair
HAMLET – As the Richmond County Agricultural Fair got underway Tuesday night, one of the first major events was a Lego competition.
Wednesday, 11 October 2017 08:49
Behind the Scenes: Hamlet Preps for 60th Annual Richmond County Agricultural Fair
HAMLET – Since 1958, the Richmond County Agricultural Fair has been staged in Hamlet at, appropriately enough, the area informally referred to as “The Fair Grounds” at the corner of Hamlet Avenue and Lewis Breeden Drive.
