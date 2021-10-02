CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Hamlet Lions Club cancels county fair for 2021

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 8 days ago
RO file photo

HAMLET — A fall tradition in Richmond County has been canceled for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ann Wheeler announced late Friday that the Hamlet Lions Club, “after much discussion,” has decided to cancel the 2021 Richmond County Agricultural Fair.

“After Covid canceled last year’s fair, we had hoped that the vaccine would allow us to move forward this fall and provide the opportunity for you to enter your produce and livestock and enjoy a week of fun and fellowship at the fair here in Richmond County,” Wheeler said. “That has not worked out. Please join us in hoping that next year finds us up and running again.”

Despite the lingering pandemic, other activities have resumed in Richmond County.

The Seaboard Festival, also in Hamlet, is scheduled for Oct. 30.

The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hoptoberfest is going on Saturday.

Rockingham’s Plaza Jam 2021 season will close out Oct. 7 with the North Tower Band.

For a full calendar of events this month, check the Visit Richmond County Facebook page.

