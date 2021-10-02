CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

4113 Corbin Hall Lane

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 4113 Corbin Hall Lane - A shining example of what golf community living can be - located in the sought after Lee's Hill subdivision here in Fredericksburg, VA. The back yard and terraced gardens provide a secluded feel for an interior unit home. Enjoy the privacy of your beautiful screened porch and the warm sunlight in the versatile and spacious Florida/Sunroom. Gorgeous box-beamed ceilings in the living room/dining room provide a warm homey feel - Add the fireplace and you're set for cozy free time! Stunning eat-in kitchen remodeled in the mid 2000's boasts upgraded countertops, extra cabinet space, all new appliances, two pantries and tons of storage space. Foyer, stairs and upstairs hallway are all hardwood floors with carpet in the primary bedroom and top floor laundry makes daily chores a breeze. Perfectly sized bedrooms offer plenty of space for a new family or a great spot for guests. A previous loft over looking the living room has been converted into a very large bedroom with custom built in shelves and two closets. Massive primary bedroom, walk-in closet and recently updated bathroom really top this home off the right way. With just a touch of love and care this charming home is perfect for anyone! Call today to schedule a showing.

