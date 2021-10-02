4030 Grantley Road
Beautiful row home with great curb appeal in the heart of Baltimore. This lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom gem includes an over-sized separate dining room and large fenced yard with new steps. Enjoy a newer kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. The full basement includes a space saving stackable washer dryer, ample storage space and a quaint half bathroom. Appliances convey and it+GGs move-in ready. Schedule your showing today! This one won+GGt last long.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
