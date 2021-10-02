CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

5860 Hawthorne Avenue N

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild the home of your dreams on this cleared and level water view lot overlooking the Haven. Abundant waterfowl and wildlife reside on The Haven. This lot is 0.46 ac. with public water and sewer hook ups available. The lot is in the 100 year flood plain. $108,000. 0. BEDS.

4655 Mountain Road

5 LOTS - PACKAGED DEAL- ALL 5 LOTS FOR $144,755. See photos of all lots. All lots are located in the Water Privileged Community of Boulevard Park. Total of 1.86 Acres. Chesapeake School District. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
MLS
3901 Colborne Road

Fabulous corner home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceramic tiles, hardwood floors, finished basement, plenty of storage space and a detached garage! Needs sprucing up! Possible mold in basement! Sold "As-Is" Listing courtesy of Residential Real Estate Corp.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLS
10837 Warwick Avenue

This impeccable ranch style home is everything that you have been searching for! Walking up the slate stone path, you'll get the cozy cottage feel surrounded by immaculate landscaping. Walking in through the bright red door you immediately feel at home with the open and bright sunny front living room. Gorgeous hardwood floors span through the entire home and bedrooms. The kitchen has been fully updated with stainless steel appliances and granite breakfast bar. The kitchen looks into the newer additional family room with vaulted ceilings, beautifully stained wooden beams, and stone fireplace. The large screened in porch is where you will want to spend all of your evenings. The lofted ceiling with fan offers a cool breeze in the hot months, and the perfectly placed trees offer cover from harsh winds in the cooler months. The landscaping and back yard is your own personal Secret Garden. Designed and planted to bloom at different times of the year, a horticulturists spent years perfecting this relaxing oasis. Sitting in the prime location directly across the street is the neighborhood park, this home is truly one of a kind. You can feel the care and love that has gone into it over the years. Updated with a new roof, new triple pane windows, new hot water heater, yearly maintenance on all systems. Located near 66, Vienna metro, shopping centers and much more! You won't want to miss this!
REAL ESTATE
610 Longfellow Street NW , #405

Welcome to this pet friendly bldg. New renovated condo. Conveniently located a short walk to the commercial center of the Brightwood neighborhood, this condo is easily accessible to downtown via bus lines or car and a 20 minute walk to the Fort Totten Metro station. Secure parking included in the rear of the building . The building offers a bike room on the lower level and a shared laundry facility.
MLS
1311 Sonoma Lane

New construction in Severn! This home is close to Ft. Mead, NSA,BWI, etc. It has a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and open floor plan. Lg family room with gas fireplace, sunroom, second floor master suite. All bedrooms are good sized, 2 vanities in second bath. 2nd floor laundry room. 9' walls in basement. Gas heat & hot water. 2/10 Home Buyers Warranty. Public utilities. Energy Star home. Chose from 3 remaining lots.
SEVERN, VA
2400 Neudecker Road

This is a wonderful Split Foyer 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a fenced level yard and close to downtown Westminster. The main level has been updated with new flooring and paint. The basement is awaiting your finishing touches. The large deck extends your living options to enjoy the large backyard. Come see for yourself!
MLS
9025 Tyler Court

3 LEVEL UNIT!Large dining room with SGD to year yard. Backs to common area. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area. HUGE master suite with his/her closets and private bath. Nice sized bedrooms & hall bath. finished basement with huge living area and bedroom ,with Standing shower .only minutes to Old Town Manassas Amazing location - Minutes to shopping, restaurants, VRE and more. Don+GGt miss this incredible opportunity!
MANASSAS, VA
1407 Abingdon , #5

Be sure to see this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath European loft-style condo in Harbor Terrace! Entering this home you are greeted with a cozy living room that flows to the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just down the hall, you have a fully renovated bathroom and bedroom. The second level is a loft-style that could be used for a second living area or home office space. Close proximity to Old Town, the Marina, and the Mount Vernon Trail.
MLS
6444 Hanover Road

Patuxent home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Large open kitchen with island adjacent to family room with cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen has standard stainless steel appliances and granite with 42 inch maple cabinets. Home is to be built and will be completed in Winter /Spring 2022 5 new homes will be built adjacent to 6444 Hanover Road. Pictures provided in listing are from prior builds and may show some optional features.
MLS
0 Riley Roberts Road

Riley's Woodlands is comprised of two parcels of land totaling 5.5 acres in Deal Island, MD. This property is all wooded with access from Riley Roberts Road and will not perc due to the fact it is located in a wetlands area. Great hunting property with privacy and good access to Deal Island, plenty of State Land to explore, and Princess Anne, MD is only a few miles away.
MLS
4406 Silverbrook Lane , J302

This recently renovated 2 bedroom, one full bathroom penthouse condominium in the sought-after community of Silverbrook Farms is now available! This unit features vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, a dining area, and ceiling fans throughout. All new carpet and flooring and the unit has been freshly painted. The large living area has a vaulted ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door that leads to the outside patio with a storage area. A full bathroom, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer that stay with the unit. This penthouse condominium is move-in ready! The community association fee includes access to a community pool, two tennis courts, a community park which includes a dog park, a garden, snow removal, trash & recycling services, minor chimney services, roof replacement, parking, common ground maintenance, and your water bill! The Metro at Owings Mills Station and convenient commuter routes including I-795, I-695, and MD-140 offer convenient access to everything Owings Mills has to offer as well as Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson, and more! Shopping, great restaurants, doctor's offices, and schools are just minutes away. Take a tour of the condominium today!
REAL ESTATE
Lot 103 Wilson Run Trail

$99,900 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: WVHD2000015. 59.49 improved acres in Potomac Valley Overlook, close to the Hardy and Pendleton County line. Driveway has been built to cleared building site. Electric and phone already installed. Bring your camper and hook it up today. Potential build sites at higher elevations on the property with excavation work. Excellent hunting reported. Subdivision owners have private access to thousands of acres in the George Washington National Forest for hiking and hunting, plus access to 4+ acres of common area with pavilion, kitchen and restrooms. Very private location in the mountains of West Virginia. Owner financing available with 30% down.
MLS
342 Coyote Trail

Secluded large lot, fully remodeled, stunning home with spacious and cozy outdoor patio on a quiet road. Brand new kitchen with gas stove, beautiful cabinets, and vaulted ceilings. Massive living room with built in entertainment center. 2 car garage deep enough to have a work shop. Hurry this will not last long.
MLS
3365 Ardley Court

**PRIME LOCATION** Falls Church, just over the line from Arlington, minutes away from Ballston Metro and Washington DC. Metro bus stop right outside of neighborhood entrance. Easy access to Rt. 50, 66 and 395. VACANT, MOVE IN READY! All brick, 3-level townhome with large fenced backyard. Main level has original hardwood flooring with large picture window facing backyard, +-+ bath, enclosed kitchen and separate dining area. Upper level has 3 carpeted bedrooms (original hardwood underneath) and 2 full baths. Spacious finished walkout basement with large storage/laundry room. Original brick wood-burning fireplace on main and lower levels. Perfect home for family with kids, elementary school right in your backyard that also doubles as bus stop for middle and high school. No HOA!
REAL ESTATE
828 Montgomery Street

Pristine EYA Duncan model 4 level townhouse. Freshly painted, with gleaming hardwood & new carpet. Entry level has office/den and spacious 2 car garage. Main level has gourmet kitchen with marble backsplash, island & stainless steel appliances, powder room, dining and living room with gas fireplace. Upper level 1 has master suite with luxury bath and second bedroom with en-suite bath, and laundry room. Upper level 2 features 3rd bedroom with en-suite bath, loft area and french doors that open to outdoor patio space. Close to restaurants, shops & waterfront parks.
MLS
1101 Kentucky Avenue

Move in ready, walk out your front door to the elementary school, mountain view from your rear porch, hardwood floors in great condition, replacement windows, brick/stone easy maintenance exterior and more!!! Your new home is cute, cute, cute! You do not want to miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in South Cumberland. Let's go check it out today! See you there!
MLS
13717 Brant Road SW

Great starter home or if you want to downsize. 2-3 bedrooms, remodeled kitchen, central air, replacement windows installed, electrical and HVAC has been updated. Nice patio for chillin and grilling, nice size rear yard, off street parking with room to build a garage. Low maintenance exterior. Great neighborhood. Listing courtesy...
MLS
Lot 66 Bears Lope Lane

Beautiful building lot ready for your dream home. Unrestricted! Hunting/shooting/ manufactured homes/ATVS permit. Wooded and open 5.25 acre building lot ready for you to start building. Private and peaceful, and lots of wild life. Property has been perked, electric service installed, driveway and pad excavated and lot seeded. Must see to appreciate.
MLS
4104 Walrad Street

LIVE IN LUXURY! The builder left no stone unturned on this one! Walk in and feel right at home in this beautiful open layout featuring modern finishes throughout! The massive living room layout runs through to the dining area and designer style kitchen! Kitchen features caesarstone counters and stainless steal appliances with a perfectly decorated backsplash. and an abundance of counter and cabinet space! This home features 4 extra large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms plus a fully finished basement! Contact The Maryland Team today for help buying this home and assistance with all the 1st time homebuyer downpayment and mortgage programs!
MLS
3611 38TH Street NW , #402

A sunny corner one bedroom with a large den in McLean Gardens. Entire apartment freshly painted with assigned secure parking and available immediately. Complex has an outdoor pool, free shuttle to the Metro in the mornings and from the Metro in the evenings back to McLean Gardens. Restaurants, shopping, American University, all close by. Easy to see combo lock. W/D in the unit. On site gym for tenants.
MCLEAN, VA

