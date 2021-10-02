5860 Hawthorne Avenue N

This recently renovated 2 bedroom, one full bathroom penthouse condominium in the sought-after community of Silverbrook Farms is now available! This unit features vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, a dining area, and ceiling fans throughout. All new carpet and flooring and the unit has been freshly painted. The large living area has a vaulted ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door that leads to the outside patio with a storage area. A full bathroom, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer that stay with the unit. This penthouse condominium is move-in ready! The community association fee includes access to a community pool, two tennis courts, a community park which includes a dog park, a garden, snow removal, trash & recycling services, minor chimney services, roof replacement, parking, common ground maintenance, and your water bill! The Metro at Owings Mills Station and convenient commuter routes including I-795, I-695, and MD-140 offer convenient access to everything Owings Mills has to offer as well as Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson, and more! Shopping, great restaurants, doctor's offices, and schools are just minutes away. Take a tour of the condominium today!
Comments / 0