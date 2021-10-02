5860 Hawthorne Avenue N

This impeccable ranch style home is everything that you have been searching for! Walking up the slate stone path, you'll get the cozy cottage feel surrounded by immaculate landscaping. Walking in through the bright red door you immediately feel at home with the open and bright sunny front living room. Gorgeous hardwood floors span through the entire home and bedrooms. The kitchen has been fully updated with stainless steel appliances and granite breakfast bar. The kitchen looks into the newer additional family room with vaulted ceilings, beautifully stained wooden beams, and stone fireplace. The large screened in porch is where you will want to spend all of your evenings. The lofted ceiling with fan offers a cool breeze in the hot months, and the perfectly placed trees offer cover from harsh winds in the cooler months. The landscaping and back yard is your own personal Secret Garden. Designed and planted to bloom at different times of the year, a horticulturists spent years perfecting this relaxing oasis. Sitting in the prime location directly across the street is the neighborhood park, this home is truly one of a kind. You can feel the care and love that has gone into it over the years. Updated with a new roof, new triple pane windows, new hot water heater, yearly maintenance on all systems. Located near 66, Vienna metro, shopping centers and much more! You won't want to miss this!

