12432 Derek Place

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Property will be available after 12 pm Sunday 10/03/2021. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3901 Colborne Road

Fabulous corner home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceramic tiles, hardwood floors, finished basement, plenty of storage space and a detached garage! Needs sprucing up! Possible mold in basement! Sold "As-Is"
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

610 Longfellow Street NW , #405

Welcome to this pet friendly bldg. New renovated condo. Conveniently located a short walk to the commercial center of the Brightwood neighborhood, this condo is easily accessible to downtown via bus lines or car and a 20 minute walk to the Fort Totten Metro station. Secure parking included in the rear of the building . The building offers a bike room on the lower level and a shared laundry facility.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4655 Mountain Road

5 LOTS - PACKAGED DEAL- ALL 5 LOTS FOR $144,755. See photos of all lots. All lots are located in the Water Privileged Community of Boulevard Park. Total of 1.86 Acres. Chesapeake School District.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Abingdon , #5

Be sure to see this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath European loft-style condo in Harbor Terrace! Entering this home you are greeted with a cozy living room that flows to the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just down the hall, you have a fully renovated bathroom and bedroom. The second level is a loft-style that could be used for a second living area or home office space. Close proximity to Old Town, the Marina, and the Mount Vernon Trail.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1311 Sonoma Lane

New construction in Severn! This home is close to Ft. Mead, NSA,BWI, etc. It has a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and open floor plan. Lg family room with gas fireplace, sunroom, second floor master suite. All bedrooms are good sized, 2 vanities in second bath. 2nd floor laundry room. 9' walls in basement. Gas heat & hot water. 2/10 Home Buyers Warranty. Public utilities. Energy Star home. Chose from 3 remaining lots.
SEVERN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9025 Tyler Court

3 LEVEL UNIT!Large dining room with SGD to year yard. Backs to common area. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area. HUGE master suite with his/her closets and private bath. Nice sized bedrooms & hall bath. finished basement with huge living area and bedroom ,with Standing shower .only minutes to Old Town Manassas Amazing location - Minutes to shopping, restaurants, VRE and more. Don+GGt miss this incredible opportunity!
MANASSAS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2400 Neudecker Road

This is a wonderful Split Foyer 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a fenced level yard and close to downtown Westminster. The main level has been updated with new flooring and paint. The basement is awaiting your finishing touches. The large deck extends your living options to enjoy the large backyard. Come see for yourself!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1101 S Schumaker Drive , 302 PH

Surprisingly Affordable! A 2/2 + enclosed 3-Season balcony makes this condo live large. Economical utilities will impress you, making the monthly carrying cost below what you+GGd expect. Certainly less expensive than renting! With daily lunches and dinners 5 nights for only $180/month per person, the small kitchen works perfectly for light cooking. Very large pantry. Elevator nearby. Don+GGt be shy, there are many ways to meet new people: Happy Hour, gym, free entertainment, monthly theme parties, a library, game room, and more. Retirement will be fun. Lots of help, no tipping -- it+GGs like living on a cruise ship +GG no need to carry money.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

27805 Old Village

This Farmhouse sits on a half-acre and was rebuilt from the foundation in 2000. Being sold AS-IS at tax accessed value. This is an investment opportunity with potential rental income. There are a total of 5 bedrooms with one on the first floor, 1.5 Bathrooms, a fenced yard, a long u-shaped driveway, and two outbuildings.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 103 Wilson Run Trail

$99,900 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: WVHD2000015. 59.49 improved acres in Potomac Valley Overlook, close to the Hardy and Pendleton County line. Driveway has been built to cleared building site. Electric and phone already installed. Bring your camper and hook it up today. Potential build sites at higher elevations on the property with excavation work. Excellent hunting reported. Subdivision owners have private access to thousands of acres in the George Washington National Forest for hiking and hunting, plus access to 4+ acres of common area with pavilion, kitchen and restrooms. Very private location in the mountains of West Virginia. Owner financing available with 30% down.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Riley Roberts Road

Riley's Woodlands is comprised of two parcels of land totaling 5.5 acres in Deal Island, MD. This property is all wooded with access from Riley Roberts Road and will not perc due to the fact it is located in a wetlands area. Great hunting property with privacy and good access to Deal Island, plenty of State Land to explore, and Princess Anne, MD is only a few miles away.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

342 Coyote Trail

Secluded large lot, fully remodeled, stunning home with spacious and cozy outdoor patio on a quiet road. Brand new kitchen with gas stove, beautiful cabinets, and vaulted ceilings. Massive living room with built in entertainment center. 2 car garage deep enough to have a work shop. Hurry this will not last long.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10 Browning Street E

Large family home with heated garage in back. No access to garage with vehicle. Would make a great man cave or extra storage. Can get motorcycle to it. Also make a great investment property. Tenant in place now, $600 a month and pays all utilities. Original woodwork throughout.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1101 Kentucky Avenue

Move in ready, walk out your front door to the elementary school, mountain view from your rear porch, hardwood floors in great condition, replacement windows, brick/stone easy maintenance exterior and more!!! Your new home is cute, cute, cute! You do not want to miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in South Cumberland. Let's go check it out today! See you there!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3611 38TH Street NW , #402

A sunny corner one bedroom with a large den in McLean Gardens. Entire apartment freshly painted with assigned secure parking and available immediately. Complex has an outdoor pool, free shuttle to the Metro in the mornings and from the Metro in the evenings back to McLean Gardens. Restaurants, shopping, American University, all close by. Easy to see combo lock. W/D in the unit. On site gym for tenants.
MCLEAN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 66 Bears Lope Lane

Beautiful building lot ready for your dream home. Unrestricted! Hunting/shooting/ manufactured homes/ATVS permit. Wooded and open 5.25 acre building lot ready for you to start building. Private and peaceful, and lots of wild life. Property has been perked, electric service installed, driveway and pad excavated and lot seeded. Must see to appreciate.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4104 Walrad Street

LIVE IN LUXURY! The builder left no stone unturned on this one! Walk in and feel right at home in this beautiful open layout featuring modern finishes throughout! The massive living room layout runs through to the dining area and designer style kitchen! Kitchen features caesarstone counters and stainless steal appliances with a perfectly decorated backsplash. and an abundance of counter and cabinet space! This home features 4 extra large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms plus a fully finished basement! Contact The Maryland Team today for help buying this home and assistance with all the 1st time homebuyer downpayment and mortgage programs!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

114 Brockham

New construction multiplex interior unit with loads of upgrades--under construction. Hardwood, tile (carpet in bedrooms), granite countertops in kitchen & on full bathroom vanities, gas fireplace, 380 sq ft 2-car garage with automatic openers & large unfinished storage area behind the garage that has ground works for half bath. Bonus room upstairs for office/study. Close to Greenwood Mill Elementary School and Rt. 7 & I-81. Pool in subdivision (by membership). Expected completion date mid December, 2021.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4102 Park Heights Avenue

Great opportunity to own this 4 bedroom & 1 bath home. Minutes drive from downtown. Buyer to verify ground rent. Buyer to pay all closing costs. Currently tenant occupied, wait for confirmation from showing services. Strictly SOLD AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

901 11TH Street SE

Fantastic Opportunity in Booming Capitol Hill area. Large MU-4 zoned property. Current building has 3000 square feet above grade, basement with 1115 sq feet. Total lot size of 1856 square feet. Located minutes from Potomac Ave and Eastern Market metros, steps to Barracks Row. So many possible uses with expansive MU-4 zoning.
MLS

