8216 Goldstone Court
QUICK MOVE-IN CLARENDON at Summerfield! Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it+GGs sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. On the main level and you+GGll find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan with a spacious family room. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The primary bedroom is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Now Open for Sales to VIPs! Own a new luxury garage townhome in Hyattsville just steps from the Metro & 25 minutes to DC. Other floor plans and home sites available.Photos are representative.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
