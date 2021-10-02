CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8216 Goldstone Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUICK MOVE-IN CLARENDON at Summerfield! Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it+GGs sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. On the main level and you+GGll find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan with a spacious family room. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The primary bedroom is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Now Open for Sales to VIPs! Own a new luxury garage townhome in Hyattsville just steps from the Metro & 25 minutes to DC. Other floor plans and home sites available.Photos are representative.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com



arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3901 Colborne Road

Fabulous corner home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceramic tiles, hardwood floors, finished basement, plenty of storage space and a detached garage! Needs sprucing up! Possible mold in basement! Sold "As-Is" Listing courtesy of Residential Real Estate Corp.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10837 Warwick Avenue

This impeccable ranch style home is everything that you have been searching for! Walking up the slate stone path, you'll get the cozy cottage feel surrounded by immaculate landscaping. Walking in through the bright red door you immediately feel at home with the open and bright sunny front living room. Gorgeous hardwood floors span through the entire home and bedrooms. The kitchen has been fully updated with stainless steel appliances and granite breakfast bar. The kitchen looks into the newer additional family room with vaulted ceilings, beautifully stained wooden beams, and stone fireplace. The large screened in porch is where you will want to spend all of your evenings. The lofted ceiling with fan offers a cool breeze in the hot months, and the perfectly placed trees offer cover from harsh winds in the cooler months. The landscaping and back yard is your own personal Secret Garden. Designed and planted to bloom at different times of the year, a horticulturists spent years perfecting this relaxing oasis. Sitting in the prime location directly across the street is the neighborhood park, this home is truly one of a kind. You can feel the care and love that has gone into it over the years. Updated with a new roof, new triple pane windows, new hot water heater, yearly maintenance on all systems. Located near 66, Vienna metro, shopping centers and much more! You won't want to miss this!

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2400 Neudecker Road

This is a wonderful Split Foyer 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a fenced level yard and close to downtown Westminster. The main level has been updated with new flooring and paint. The basement is awaiting your finishing touches. The large deck extends your living options to enjoy the large backyard. Come see for yourself!

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Abingdon , #5

Be sure to see this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath European loft-style condo in Harbor Terrace! Entering this home you are greeted with a cozy living room that flows to the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just down the hall, you have a fully renovated bathroom and bedroom. The second level is a loft-style that could be used for a second living area or home office space. Close proximity to Old Town, the Marina, and the Mount Vernon Trail.

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9025 Tyler Court

3 LEVEL UNIT!Large dining room with SGD to year yard. Backs to common area. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area. HUGE master suite with his/her closets and private bath. Nice sized bedrooms & hall bath. finished basement with huge living area and bedroom ,with Standing shower .only minutes to Old Town Manassas Amazing location - Minutes to shopping, restaurants, VRE and more. Don+GGt miss this incredible opportunity!
MANASSAS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

716 Rollins Lane

Stunning! Located in Beautiful Tanyard Cove North! This Homes Features Open Floor Plan with Rich Hardwood Floors on the Main Level and Lower Level. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with large island and granite countertops. Open concept living from the kitchen to the family room with gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, including large primary bedroom with a large walk in closet and primary bathroom with dual vanities. On the lower level you'll find bonus space for another living/family room, and another bedroom/full bathroom with a walkout to a paver patio. 1 car garage and tons of space for storage. Convenient Location to BWI, Fort Meade, NSA, Baltimore, Annapolis, and Washington DC. MOVE IN READY! You won't want to miss this one!

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1447 Wheyfield

River Place combines a combination of value and convenient location! Callahan-92 is a four bedroom home with two full baths and half bath. The expected delivery is December 2021. This home offers so much at a fantastic price! Enjoy our exclusive contemporary design featuring 4-level living including rooftop terrace!The studio level features a bedroom/home office, powder room plus access to the garage.Upgraded luxury vinyl plank flooring is included in most rooms.Stunning oak hardwood stairs at each level.Tall windows allow natural light to fill the rooms.Cooking will be a breeze with the Whirlpool stainless appliance package including 5-burner gas range, microwave, dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator and contemporary wall mount range hood. Enjoy quartz kitchen countertops and center island.Enjoy open concept living.You'll appreciate two spacious guest bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The owner's suite is located at the rooftop level just steps from the Sky Terrace. Have the freedom of a Lock and Go lifestyle - no more lawn maintenance, leaf removal, or sidewalk snow removal!!!Enjoy the added option incentive of a full-size Samsung stackable washer and dryer and up to $11,000 toward closing cost with use of a Wormald preferred lender!

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4406 Silverbrook Lane , J302

This recently renovated 2 bedroom, one full bathroom penthouse condominium in the sought-after community of Silverbrook Farms is now available! This unit features vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, a dining area, and ceiling fans throughout. All new carpet and flooring and the unit has been freshly painted. The large living area has a vaulted ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door that leads to the outside patio with a storage area. A full bathroom, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer that stay with the unit. This penthouse condominium is move-in ready! The community association fee includes access to a community pool, two tennis courts, a community park which includes a dog park, a garden, snow removal, trash & recycling services, minor chimney services, roof replacement, parking, common ground maintenance, and your water bill! The Metro at Owings Mills Station and convenient commuter routes including I-795, I-695, and MD-140 offer convenient access to everything Owings Mills has to offer as well as Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson, and more! Shopping, great restaurants, doctor's offices, and schools are just minutes away. Take a tour of the condominium today!

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14284 Newbern Loop

Bright and Spacious End Townhouse . Three finished levels. Hugh Kitchen with hardwood floors, pantry and oak cabinets. Primary bedroom has cathedral ceiling and full bath. Finished basement has the fourth bedroom and family room with sliding glass door that leads to brick patio and fenced in back yard.There is a parrot in living room and kitchen. Do Not touch cage they do bite.

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

960 Bentgrass Drive

Most beautiful finished Lennar Home. 3 full finished levels, 5 baths 4 full baths and 1 half bath. Fantastic kitchen with a hugh island, all white cabinets, back splash and counter. Stainless appliances! Light color flooring, large bright sunroom off the kitchen. Lower level is finished with bedoom and bath and great room, other rooms for storage. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, laundry room also. Primary bath is gorgeous, soaking tub, large shower and double sinks on a large counter. All done in light gray tones, very pretty. Lots of walkin closets, Primary closet is HUGE. Front entrance has an office or den with glass doors for privacy. Shows very well, brand new, never lived in. Give me a call on this great home!!

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

828 Montgomery Street

Pristine EYA Duncan model 4 level townhouse. Freshly painted, with gleaming hardwood & new carpet. Entry level has office/den and spacious 2 car garage. Main level has gourmet kitchen with marble backsplash, island & stainless steel appliances, powder room, dining and living room with gas fireplace. Upper level 1 has master suite with luxury bath and second bedroom with en-suite bath, and laundry room. Upper level 2 features 3rd bedroom with en-suite bath, loft area and french doors that open to outdoor patio space. Close to restaurants, shops & waterfront parks.

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1101 S Schumaker Drive , 302 PH

Surprisingly Affordable! A 2/2 + enclosed 3-Season balcony makes this condo live large. Economical utilities will impress you, making the monthly carrying cost below what you+GGd expect. Certainly less expensive than renting! With daily lunches and dinners 5 nights for only $180/month per person, the small kitchen works perfectly for light cooking. Very large pantry. Elevator nearby. Don+GGt be shy, there are many ways to meet new people: Happy Hour, gym, free entertainment, monthly theme parties, a library, game room, and more. Retirement will be fun. Lots of help, no tipping -- it+GGs like living on a cruise ship +GG no need to carry money.

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 Castlewood Road

This exceptional 4 bedroom, 4 +-+ bath brick colonial home is located within the distinguished neighborhood of The Orchards and within walking distance to local private schools. Once owned by the famous Baltimore family, the Stieff's, you will find special, one of a kind touches throughout this exquisite home. Experience sought after timeless detailing such as: hardwood floors, beautiful wood burning fireplace, richly paneled den with built ins and recessed lighting, box molding, and crown molding. Blend that with modern updates such as a large updated kitchen featuring a built in china closet and work space, center island, updated appliances and recessed lighting, updated baths and a two car garage. Light pours into the gracious and spacious dining room through the large bay window. The sunroom brings the outdoors in, raining sunshine in your life all year long. It overlooks the spectacular gardens and is the perfect place for morning coffee of evening cocktails. The primary en suite bedroom has a lovely juliette balcony overlooking those luscious back gardens, a second bedroom also has it's own private bath. All three rooms are spacious with walk in closets, hardwood floors and other wonderful details. There's a bonus room on the upper floor, just off the laundry. It features counter and cabinet space as well as a beautiful work space. Natural light makes the experience warm and wonderful. The gardens feature a beautiful blue stone patio, mature plantings, and privacy. It is truly an outdoor oasis, a perfect place to escape and dream. Additionally, the two car garage, which opens into the kitchen, is an amazing feature for any city dweller. This home is priced to sell and is a true gem. Schedule your showing today and see for yourself!

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

501 Hungerford Drive , P95

Wow, location, location, location!! The FITZ Luxury Condominium! This home has it all! Situated at Rockville town center, just a few blocks away from the Rockville Metro station. The Fitz at Rockville Town Center is a place not only known for its elegance and comfort of living, but also it is surrounded by some of Rockville's best restaurants and cafe's. Whether you are looking for a night of suspense at the movie theatre, also a few blocks away or enjoyment at the Rockville Town Square, you have found the right place! So convenient to everything! This amazing 1st floor unit, welcoming and easy to get to has 3 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 full baths with a soaking tub, high ceilings and lots of lights. It has an open kitchen floor plan with tall white cabinets. Separate laundry room with dryer and washer. 2 car garage parking spaces, deeded separately (#3 & #4). Home has fresh paint and the floor is just 1 year old. Minutes to Rt. 270, Rt. 370 and the ICC for easy commuting. Gorgeous Club house for your casual or formal events, a nice size gym, movie theatre, outdoor pool with access to lounge chairs , atrium lounge and elevator. Condo fee includes high speed internet, cable, snow and trash removal. Do not miss out!
ROCKVILLE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

207 Berwick Lane

Wakeland Manor !!! Don't miss out on this very well maintained townhome in sought after neighborhood in Stephens City. Home is conveniently located to major interstate's and shopping.! Home is move-in ready with the owner completing many upgrades over the past few years including: New HVAC/Furnace, granite counter tops and stone back splash in the kitchen, hot water heater, paint, LED interior lighting, and carpet. Enjoy newer SS appliances in the kitchen and the washer and dryer which were replaced in 2020.This home features large and spacious living spaces with the primary bedroom(13x18) that includes a walk-in closet and bath. Bedrooms 2 & 3 , 10x13 and 11x14 share a hallway bath. Washer and dryer located on the second for convenience. Large kitchen 12x 13 with very attractive stone back splash and granite counter tops with attractive SS appliances flows nicely into the 13x13 dining room.This is a MUST SEE home!!
STEPHENS CITY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

128 E Timonium Road

This newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom rancher is one you won't want to miss! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms all on the main floor and an open concept fully finished basement with an additional half bath. When you first enter the owners suite, you are met with an elegant lounge area with a 48 inch granite countertop vanity and glass sliding doors that open up to a private deck. The bedroom area of the suite features a large walk in closet with plenty of room for all of your clothing (and more!) and its own private bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with all brand new SS appliances, granite countertops, SS undermount sink, and solid wood cabinets. Off of the back foyer are sliding doors that open to a large deck overlooking the backyard. There is a 2 car attached garage for convenience. Centrally located and close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Schedule your showing today!

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1028 Salisbury Court

Beautiful remodeled townhouse/condo in Sterling. Fresh paint throughout; hardwood, ceramic and laminated floors on 3 levels. You+GGll LOVE the beautiful floors. Gorgeous 3 bedrooms and new 3 +-+ baths.Large living room and dining room * New kitchen w/ quartz countertops and new cabinets. SS appliances & new microwave * Walk out basement * Rec Room * Fire Place ( As-is ) *Huge storage room *Fenced backyard for your enjoyment * 2 assigned parking spaces +GG Condo fee includes water, trash, snow, roof, pool-Everything is prepared for your pickiest clients. Still in process of finishing up. A must see! Please park in parking #438. Close to 28, Toll Road, Dulles Mall. Please follow CDC Guideline for COVID - Thank you for showing.
STERLING, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

603 Allendale Street

Almost move in ready for your buyer or Great Investment opportunity in Edmondson! Own this Large 3-5 Bedroom 3 full bath incomplete Rehab property waiting for your finishing touches. as-is buyer to verify ground rent. ......Mold has been found in property fill out enter at your own risk seller can remediate with For Home Buyers that want a move-in ready property Ask how our clients can finish the rehab for you with accepted offers.Always check to see what homebuyer or investment programs are available this just may be one of them!!

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3611 38TH Street NW , #402

A sunny corner one bedroom with a large den in McLean Gardens. Entire apartment freshly painted with assigned secure parking and available immediately. Complex has an outdoor pool, free shuttle to the Metro in the mornings and from the Metro in the evenings back to McLean Gardens. Restaurants, shopping, American University, all close by. Easy to see combo lock. W/D in the unit. On site gym for tenants.
MCLEAN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3365 Ardley Court

**PRIME LOCATION** Falls Church, just over the line from Arlington, minutes away from Ballston Metro and Washington DC. Metro bus stop right outside of neighborhood entrance. Easy access to Rt. 50, 66 and 395. VACANT, MOVE IN READY! All brick, 3-level townhome with large fenced backyard. Main level has original hardwood flooring with large picture window facing backyard, +-+ bath, enclosed kitchen and separate dining area. Upper level has 3 carpeted bedrooms (original hardwood underneath) and 2 full baths. Spacious finished walkout basement with large storage/laundry room. Original brick wood-burning fireplace on main and lower levels. Perfect home for family with kids, elementary school right in your backyard that also doubles as bus stop for middle and high school. No HOA!


