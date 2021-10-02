CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

8214 Goldstone Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUICK MOVE-IN CLARENDON at Summerfield! The Clarendon townhome is where convenience meets luxury. On the lower level, a finished recreation room sits off the garage. Ascend to the main level where a gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity. The adjoining dining and family rooms are perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, a spacious loft, along with 2 more bedrooms and a full bath, offer private comfort. The lavish primary suite features a dual vanity and a gigantic walk-in closet. Come see all that The Clarendon has to offer. Now Open for Sales to VIPs! Own a new luxury garage townhome in Hyattsville just steps from the Metro & 25 minutes to DC. Other floor plans and home sites available. Photos are representative.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Abingdon , #5

Be sure to see this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath European loft-style condo in Harbor Terrace! Entering this home you are greeted with a cozy living room that flows to the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just down the hall, you have a fully renovated bathroom and bedroom. The second level is a loft-style that could be used for a second living area or home office space. Close proximity to Old Town, the Marina, and the Mount Vernon Trail.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9025 Tyler Court

3 LEVEL UNIT!Large dining room with SGD to year yard. Backs to common area. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area. HUGE master suite with his/her closets and private bath. Nice sized bedrooms & hall bath. finished basement with huge living area and bedroom ,with Standing shower .only minutes to Old Town Manassas Amazing location - Minutes to shopping, restaurants, VRE and more. Don+GGt miss this incredible opportunity!
MANASSAS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1624 Hardwick Court , #403

Pristine top floor high ceiling 2 bedroom condo, a hidden treasure located at a quiet community and yet very convenient location, close to all major commute routes and so close to shopping, restaurants and theaters. Full of morning light and airy high ceiling give the joy of home living! Rare top floor model. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. tile backslashes and stainless appliances give you pleasure of cooking with view to whole family living area. Separate dining table space can have up to 8 seats space, White wall to wall carpet is through out. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy your afternoon tea at the lovely balcony. Offers are first come first serve basis.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5372 View Point Court

Looking for Paradise - backing to protected land and at the end of the court, you get a private paradise combined with a charming neighborhood feel! Completely updated with 4 finished levels, 3 bedroom, and 2.5 baths. Main level features a delightful custom kitchen with a huge quartz island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built ins, dining nook, and access to the enclosed porch and dual decks. Upper level boasts the primary bedroom with custom private full bath, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, and another remodeled full bath. Main level walks down to your cozy living room with brick fireplace, half bath, office/den with separate entrance, and laundry room. Finished basement with new carpet and tons of storage. Massive oversized 2 car garage is perfect for the car enthusiast or tool lover - with built in workbench and plenty of storage. Roof replaced 2016, new central a/c, heat pump, and oil furnace, repaved driveway, and a fresh coat of paint mean this beautiful property is ready to move right in and unpack.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Gourmet#8214 Goldstone Court
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4406 Silverbrook Lane , J302

This recently renovated 2 bedroom, one full bathroom penthouse condominium in the sought-after community of Silverbrook Farms is now available! This unit features vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, a dining area, and ceiling fans throughout. All new carpet and flooring and the unit has been freshly painted. The large living area has a vaulted ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door that leads to the outside patio with a storage area. A full bathroom, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer that stay with the unit. This penthouse condominium is move-in ready! The community association fee includes access to a community pool, two tennis courts, a community park which includes a dog park, a garden, snow removal, trash & recycling services, minor chimney services, roof replacement, parking, common ground maintenance, and your water bill! The Metro at Owings Mills Station and convenient commuter routes including I-795, I-695, and MD-140 offer convenient access to everything Owings Mills has to offer as well as Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson, and more! Shopping, great restaurants, doctor's offices, and schools are just minutes away. Take a tour of the condominium today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

128 E Timonium Road

This newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom rancher is one you won't want to miss! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms all on the main floor and an open concept fully finished basement with an additional half bath. When you first enter the owners suite, you are met with an elegant lounge area with a 48 inch granite countertop vanity and glass sliding doors that open up to a private deck. The bedroom area of the suite features a large walk in closet with plenty of room for all of your clothing (and more!) and its own private bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with all brand new SS appliances, granite countertops, SS undermount sink, and solid wood cabinets. Off of the back foyer are sliding doors that open to a large deck overlooking the backyard. There is a 2 car attached garage for convenience. Centrally located and close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1028 Salisbury Court

Beautiful remodeled townhouse/condo in Sterling. Fresh paint throughout; hardwood, ceramic and laminated floors on 3 levels. You+GGll LOVE the beautiful floors. Gorgeous 3 bedrooms and new 3 +-+ baths.Large living room and dining room * New kitchen w/ quartz countertops and new cabinets. SS appliances & new microwave * Walk out basement * Rec Room * Fire Place ( As-is ) *Huge storage room *Fenced backyard for your enjoyment * 2 assigned parking spaces +GG Condo fee includes water, trash, snow, roof, pool-Everything is prepared for your pickiest clients. Still in process of finishing up. A must see! Please park in parking #438. Close to 28, Toll Road, Dulles Mall. Please follow CDC Guideline for COVID - Thank you for showing.
STERLING, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3365 Ardley Court

**PRIME LOCATION** Falls Church, just over the line from Arlington, minutes away from Ballston Metro and Washington DC. Metro bus stop right outside of neighborhood entrance. Easy access to Rt. 50, 66 and 395. VACANT, MOVE IN READY! All brick, 3-level townhome with large fenced backyard. Main level has original hardwood flooring with large picture window facing backyard, +-+ bath, enclosed kitchen and separate dining area. Upper level has 3 carpeted bedrooms (original hardwood underneath) and 2 full baths. Spacious finished walkout basement with large storage/laundry room. Original brick wood-burning fireplace on main and lower levels. Perfect home for family with kids, elementary school right in your backyard that also doubles as bus stop for middle and high school. No HOA!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

309 Elderwood Court

Updated 3 level townhouse in Whispering Woods, located in sought after Broadneck Schools! Offers 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Brand New LVP Flooring throughout main level and lower level, and brand new carpet on upper level. Freshly painted on all 3 levels. Updated upper level full bath with new vanity, lighting, tub/shower and LVP floor. Main level offers galley kitchen with pantry, and dining area. Spacious living room, and half bath. Lower level offers finished family room with masonry fireplace, and sliders to spacious deck area, another full bath and separate laundry room. Low annual HOA ! Just minutes to , shops and waterfront dining, and all that downtown Annapolis has to offer!! Easy commute to Annapolis, Fort Meade, Baltimore and DC. with quick access to RT 50 & I97. Easy commuter routes to Baltimore, DC and Fort Meade. Selling "AS IS". Shows well with multiple recent updates!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4817 Dalton Street

Remodeled 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Home on Large Lot. New Hardwood Floors. Neutral Paint Colors Throughout Both Levels. Bright Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious, Private, Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining. Fully Fenced Backyard. 1-Car Attached Garage with Built-in Additional Storage Room & Loft. Move-In Ready! Metrobus stop at entrance to neighborhood. Street is extra wide so even if cars are parked on the street you can drive by with ease. Neighbors look out for each other. Just a short drive to National Harbor, Outlets and Beltway. Easy commute to Joint Base Andrews, DC, Northern Virginia, and more but without the headache of rush hour! ... Come see your new home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

968 San Domingo Court

Spectacular Waterfront Lot - Last available lot in Hatton's Garden/ San Domingo Cove. Full set of custom builders plans available with accepted offer. St Michael's premier waterfront subdivision. This waterfront community features amazing waterfront views and is in walking distance to downtown St Michael's. Listing courtesy of Monument Sotheby's International...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15635 Easthaven Court , #1006

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! WELL MAINTAINED 3RD LEVEL CONDO WITH A LOFT AREA! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! UNIT HAS AN OUTSIDE BALCONY FOR ENJOYING COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR JUST RELAXING AFTER A DAY AT WORK!! CHIMNEY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND READY TO USE, NEW ENTRY DOOR, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW FURNACE (2020), CLOSE TO BOWIE TOWN CENTER WITH SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MOVIE THEATERS, STARBUCKS, BOWIE HEALTH CENTER AND MUCH MORE!! CLOSE TO ROUTE 50, 495 AND ROUTE 301! CLOSE TO WASHINGTON DC, ANNAPOLIS, AND BALTIMORE. CLOSE TO A METRO BUS LINE! TENANT OCCUPIED. PICTURES ARE WHEN IT WAS VACANT!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9504 Cissell Avenue

This beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath property rest in a quiet suburban neighborhood of North Laurel of Howard County. All the rooms are rather large and well lit with natural lighting. Finished basement leads to a large backyard space which includes a large shed. 9504 property is tucked between two of USA's notable metropolitans, Baltimore City, Washington, D.C., and less than 30 minutes from Annapolis. Less than a 20 minute walk: Laurel race track, Laurel race track MARC, Laurel MARC, St. Vincent Pallotti High School and Laurel Municipal Swimming Pool, and Historic Main street. Historic Main street provides beautiful mom-and-pop eateries, pubs, art and craft shops.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5904 Mount Eagle Drive , #1615

Welcome home to affordable penthouse living on the top floor of the very desirable and conveniently located Montebello Condos. This G-model condo offers 1305 sq ft of sun filled space, freshly repainted throughout, with new hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and hallways. Kitchen is totally renovated with all new appliances, to include washer and dryer. Walk in the front door of the condo, and you are drawn to the inviting sunroom with views from the sixteenth floor over the city of Alexandria. The sun room is versatile - can be an office, a reading room, den or just a quiet retreat to watch the world below. Open plan living and dining room is bright and spacious, and the galley kitchen has room for a table where you may enjoy breakfast, reading, or working from home. The master bedroom is large and there is a wonderful opportunity to create a larger primary bathroom if you wish. The second bedroom may also be a den or library - a very multi functional room indeed. Added bonus is the storage room on B-2 level. The condo association has a variety of services and amenities - including shuttle service to the metro close by. National Harbor is a few minutes drive away, and so is National airport. So much to enjoy and explore. Come see for yourself what your wonderful new home offers.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11760 Stonegate Lane

This home is pampered and it shows. Kick back after a hards days work or fire up the BBQ..... Either way this is the home to do it.Wonderfully maintained Townhome in the Village of Hickory Ridge community situated in the Columbia area of Howard County. Access to 90+ miles of interconnecting walking/jogging paths and walking distance to Clareys Forest Pool. Minutes to many restaurants, Merriweather Post Concert Pavilion, Columbia Mall, Howard County/ Hopkins Hospital, Howard Community College, Whole Foods, AMC theaters and so much more.......This property boasts 3 finished level with a 4th bedroom and full bath on the LL. Walk out basement to a custom paver patio enclosed backyard. 3 Beds on the upper level with 2 Full Baths.Main level is an open floor plan with both Hardwood and large ceramic tile flooring. nice Dining room area for formal visits, kitchen is nicely appointed with a SS appliance package. Maple cabinets with a slider to the deck overlooking the back yard.Property is freshly painted throughout. Windows and Heat Pump recently replaced. A great fit for todays discerning buyer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

31 Adams Street NW

Sun-drenched and fully updated but retaining the charm of yesteryear, this nearly 2600 sq ft 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse oozes charm & offers a wonderful floor plan! Fine features include warm hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, original woodwork & trim, a stylish gourmet kitchen leading to rear deck, patio & awesome professionally landscaped yard & secure garage! The basement provides an up to date 2br/1ba rental unit which currently rents at $2150/mo. (the equivalent of $400,000 in mortgage costs!) The BONUS / an en-suite master bath is easily added directly above the main floor powder room!) This house is a rare find and priced to sell! ------ ideal closing is end of November with up to 60 day rentback ----- BSMT UNIT IS SHOWN BY APPT OR AVAILABLE TO SEE ON SAT & SUN 2-4.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12009 Enchanted Court

Live in Royal Oaks Subdivision on Enchanted Court and let me tell you, YOU WILL be Enchanted when you pull up to this magnificent 3 level brick home!! The excitement of finally seeing 12009 Enchanted Court starts as you wander down the sidewalk taking in the landscaping that leads you to the exquisite front door. Your journey begins as you step through the front door to the two-story foyer with beautiful hardwood floors. You will notice tons of windows that draw in natural sun light and makes this home feel peaceful, airy, and comfortable. You will also notice new carpet and professionally painted walls throughout the home. This home is great for entertaining! Imagine, in the winter, sitting in the comfort of your family room surrounded by family and friends, drinking hot coca by the fireplace and watching the snow fall. Like to host dinner parties? Go for it! If Outdoor living and entertaining is something you crave, when you walk out onto the back deck, you can close your eyes and imagine sitting outdoors, making memories with your family and friends, or just enjoying a cup of coffee or a good book! As you travel through the main level, you will be delighted to find so much space including a Living Room, Breakfast Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen, and another room for an Office or Craft Room. The kitchen boasts brand new Stainless Steel Appliances!! It is now time to make your way upstairs! When you walk into the HUGE Primary Bedroom and Bathroom, you will feel like Royalty! The Primary Bathroom has a large shower and separate soaking tub, Double sinks, and a separate sitting area with storage. The walk-in closet is HUGH! There are 3 other great sized bedrooms and a full bathroom on the upper level. The basement is waiting for your creativity, make it your own, to finish off your dream home or use for extra storage space.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9344 Esplanade Court , B

You will love getting settled into this spacious, luxury town home conveniently located in Owings Mills! The main floor of this townhome has a living room and formal dining room that is perfect for entertaining! Move in soon and you can plan the holidays at your home! The kitchen is sure to delight the chef of the home with the gorgeous granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances! The backsplash adds a beautiful, decorative touch! Nice and bright with lots of natural light and recessed lights. On nice mornings step outside on your balcony and relax with your favorite beverage! This home offers a spacious owners suite with tray ceiling, two walk in closets, bathroom with a tiled shower and two vanities. Two additional large bedrooms on the upper level and another full bathroom in the hall with a tub and double sinks on the vanity. You cannot beat the square footage at this price! Close to shopping at Costco, AMC, Giant, Lowes and many more stores! Easy access to 795, a short distance to 695. Fresh paint, shows great! Professional photos coming soon!
OWINGS MILLS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

342 Coyote Trail

Secluded large lot, fully remodeled, stunning home with spacious and cozy outdoor patio on a quiet road. Brand new kitchen with gas stove, beautiful cabinets, and vaulted ceilings. Massive living room with built in entertainment center. 2 car garage deep enough to have a work shop. Hurry this will not last long.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14956 Habersham Circle

Located in sought after Longmead Crossing with 2 clubhouses, 2 pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, soccer fields. Enjoy an active lifestyle with scenic biking/hiking/walking trails. Convenient to ICC, Metro, I-270 and I-495, this 3-floor townhouse with GARAGE and back deck has total 2288 SQ FT including finished basement with fireplace. Windows and roof have been replaced. New paint, new carpeting, new HVAC.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy