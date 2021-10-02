8214 Goldstone Court
QUICK MOVE-IN CLARENDON at Summerfield! The Clarendon townhome is where convenience meets luxury. On the lower level, a finished recreation room sits off the garage. Ascend to the main level where a gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity. The adjoining dining and family rooms are perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, a spacious loft, along with 2 more bedrooms and a full bath, offer private comfort. The lavish primary suite features a dual vanity and a gigantic walk-in closet. Come see all that The Clarendon has to offer. Now Open for Sales to VIPs! Own a new luxury garage townhome in Hyattsville just steps from the Metro & 25 minutes to DC. Other floor plans and home sites available. Photos are representative.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
