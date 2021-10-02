8214 Goldstone Court

Live in Royal Oaks Subdivision on Enchanted Court and let me tell you, YOU WILL be Enchanted when you pull up to this magnificent 3 level brick home!! The excitement of finally seeing 12009 Enchanted Court starts as you wander down the sidewalk taking in the landscaping that leads you to the exquisite front door. Your journey begins as you step through the front door to the two-story foyer with beautiful hardwood floors. You will notice tons of windows that draw in natural sun light and makes this home feel peaceful, airy, and comfortable. You will also notice new carpet and professionally painted walls throughout the home. This home is great for entertaining! Imagine, in the winter, sitting in the comfort of your family room surrounded by family and friends, drinking hot coca by the fireplace and watching the snow fall. Like to host dinner parties? Go for it! If Outdoor living and entertaining is something you crave, when you walk out onto the back deck, you can close your eyes and imagine sitting outdoors, making memories with your family and friends, or just enjoying a cup of coffee or a good book! As you travel through the main level, you will be delighted to find so much space including a Living Room, Breakfast Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen, and another room for an Office or Craft Room. The kitchen boasts brand new Stainless Steel Appliances!! It is now time to make your way upstairs! When you walk into the HUGE Primary Bedroom and Bathroom, you will feel like Royalty! The Primary Bathroom has a large shower and separate soaking tub, Double sinks, and a separate sitting area with storage. The walk-in closet is HUGH! There are 3 other great sized bedrooms and a full bathroom on the upper level. The basement is waiting for your creativity, make it your own, to finish off your dream home or use for extra storage space.

