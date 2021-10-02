CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

8218 Goldstone Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUICK MOVE-IN CLARENDON at Summerfield! The Clarendon townhome is where convenience meets luxury. On the lower level, a finished recreation room sits off the garage. Ascend to the main level where a gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity. The adjoining dining and family rooms are perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, a spacious loft, along with 2 more bedrooms, a fourth level loft, offer private comfort. The lavish primary suite features a dual vanity and a gigantic walk-in closet. Come see all that The Clarendon has to offer.Now Open for Sales to VIPs! Own a new luxury garage townhome in Hyattsville just steps from the Metro & 25 minutes to DC.Other floor plans and home sites available.Photos are representative.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Abingdon , #5

Be sure to see this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath European loft-style condo in Harbor Terrace! Entering this home you are greeted with a cozy living room that flows to the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just down the hall, you have a fully renovated bathroom and bedroom. The second level is a loft-style that could be used for a second living area or home office space. Close proximity to Old Town, the Marina, and the Mount Vernon Trail.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9025 Tyler Court

3 LEVEL UNIT!Large dining room with SGD to year yard. Backs to common area. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area. HUGE master suite with his/her closets and private bath. Nice sized bedrooms & hall bath. finished basement with huge living area and bedroom ,with Standing shower .only minutes to Old Town Manassas Amazing location - Minutes to shopping, restaurants, VRE and more. Don+GGt miss this incredible opportunity!
MANASSAS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

716 Rollins Lane

Stunning! Located in Beautiful Tanyard Cove North! This Homes Features Open Floor Plan with Rich Hardwood Floors on the Main Level and Lower Level. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with large island and granite countertops. Open concept living from the kitchen to the family room with gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, including large primary bedroom with a large walk in closet and primary bathroom with dual vanities. On the lower level you'll find bonus space for another living/family room, and another bedroom/full bathroom with a walkout to a paver patio. 1 car garage and tons of space for storage. Convenient Location to BWI, Fort Meade, NSA, Baltimore, Annapolis, and Washington DC. MOVE IN READY! You won't want to miss this one!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1624 Hardwick Court , #403

Pristine top floor high ceiling 2 bedroom condo, a hidden treasure located at a quiet community and yet very convenient location, close to all major commute routes and so close to shopping, restaurants and theaters. Full of morning light and airy high ceiling give the joy of home living! Rare top floor model. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. tile backslashes and stainless appliances give you pleasure of cooking with view to whole family living area. Separate dining table space can have up to 8 seats space, White wall to wall carpet is through out. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy your afternoon tea at the lovely balcony. Offers are first come first serve basis.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Recreation Room#Vanity#Gourmet#8218 Goldstone Court#The Metro 25 Minutes
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5372 View Point Court

Looking for Paradise - backing to protected land and at the end of the court, you get a private paradise combined with a charming neighborhood feel! Completely updated with 4 finished levels, 3 bedroom, and 2.5 baths. Main level features a delightful custom kitchen with a huge quartz island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built ins, dining nook, and access to the enclosed porch and dual decks. Upper level boasts the primary bedroom with custom private full bath, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, and another remodeled full bath. Main level walks down to your cozy living room with brick fireplace, half bath, office/den with separate entrance, and laundry room. Finished basement with new carpet and tons of storage. Massive oversized 2 car garage is perfect for the car enthusiast or tool lover - with built in workbench and plenty of storage. Roof replaced 2016, new central a/c, heat pump, and oil furnace, repaved driveway, and a fresh coat of paint mean this beautiful property is ready to move right in and unpack.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

128 E Timonium Road

This newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom rancher is one you won't want to miss! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms all on the main floor and an open concept fully finished basement with an additional half bath. When you first enter the owners suite, you are met with an elegant lounge area with a 48 inch granite countertop vanity and glass sliding doors that open up to a private deck. The bedroom area of the suite features a large walk in closet with plenty of room for all of your clothing (and more!) and its own private bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with all brand new SS appliances, granite countertops, SS undermount sink, and solid wood cabinets. Off of the back foyer are sliding doors that open to a large deck overlooking the backyard. There is a 2 car attached garage for convenience. Centrally located and close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1028 Salisbury Court

Beautiful remodeled townhouse/condo in Sterling. Fresh paint throughout; hardwood, ceramic and laminated floors on 3 levels. You+GGll LOVE the beautiful floors. Gorgeous 3 bedrooms and new 3 +-+ baths.Large living room and dining room * New kitchen w/ quartz countertops and new cabinets. SS appliances & new microwave * Walk out basement * Rec Room * Fire Place ( As-is ) *Huge storage room *Fenced backyard for your enjoyment * 2 assigned parking spaces +GG Condo fee includes water, trash, snow, roof, pool-Everything is prepared for your pickiest clients. Still in process of finishing up. A must see! Please park in parking #438. Close to 28, Toll Road, Dulles Mall. Please follow CDC Guideline for COVID - Thank you for showing.
STERLING, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3365 Ardley Court

**PRIME LOCATION** Falls Church, just over the line from Arlington, minutes away from Ballston Metro and Washington DC. Metro bus stop right outside of neighborhood entrance. Easy access to Rt. 50, 66 and 395. VACANT, MOVE IN READY! All brick, 3-level townhome with large fenced backyard. Main level has original hardwood flooring with large picture window facing backyard, +-+ bath, enclosed kitchen and separate dining area. Upper level has 3 carpeted bedrooms (original hardwood underneath) and 2 full baths. Spacious finished walkout basement with large storage/laundry room. Original brick wood-burning fireplace on main and lower levels. Perfect home for family with kids, elementary school right in your backyard that also doubles as bus stop for middle and high school. No HOA!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

309 Elderwood Court

Updated 3 level townhouse in Whispering Woods, located in sought after Broadneck Schools! Offers 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Brand New LVP Flooring throughout main level and lower level, and brand new carpet on upper level. Freshly painted on all 3 levels. Updated upper level full bath with new vanity, lighting, tub/shower and LVP floor. Main level offers galley kitchen with pantry, and dining area. Spacious living room, and half bath. Lower level offers finished family room with masonry fireplace, and sliders to spacious deck area, another full bath and separate laundry room. Low annual HOA ! Just minutes to , shops and waterfront dining, and all that downtown Annapolis has to offer!! Easy commute to Annapolis, Fort Meade, Baltimore and DC. with quick access to RT 50 & I97. Easy commuter routes to Baltimore, DC and Fort Meade. Selling "AS IS". Shows well with multiple recent updates!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3611 38TH Street NW , #402

A sunny corner one bedroom with a large den in McLean Gardens. Entire apartment freshly painted with assigned secure parking and available immediately. Complex has an outdoor pool, free shuttle to the Metro in the mornings and from the Metro in the evenings back to McLean Gardens. Restaurants, shopping, American University, all close by. Easy to see combo lock. W/D in the unit. On site gym for tenants.
MCLEAN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4817 Dalton Street

Remodeled 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Home on Large Lot. New Hardwood Floors. Neutral Paint Colors Throughout Both Levels. Bright Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious, Private, Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining. Fully Fenced Backyard. 1-Car Attached Garage with Built-in Additional Storage Room & Loft. Move-In Ready! Metrobus stop at entrance to neighborhood. Street is extra wide so even if cars are parked on the street you can drive by with ease. Neighbors look out for each other. Just a short drive to National Harbor, Outlets and Beltway. Easy commute to Joint Base Andrews, DC, Northern Virginia, and more but without the headache of rush hour! ... Come see your new home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

968 San Domingo Court

Spectacular Waterfront Lot - Last available lot in Hatton's Garden/ San Domingo Cove. Full set of custom builders plans available with accepted offer. St Michael's premier waterfront subdivision. This waterfront community features amazing waterfront views and is in walking distance to downtown St Michael's. Listing courtesy of Monument Sotheby's International...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5501 Talon Court

***YOU FOUND IT*** ONE OF A KIND***TOTALLY UPGRADED BRICK END UNIT IN FAIRFAX*** Plenty of space in all 3 finished levels! UPDATED KITCHEN - New cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! The upstairs features 3 bedrooms with great sunlight and 2 DESGNED FULL BATHS! Fully finished WALK- OUT LOWER LEVEL! Perfect for a rec room/ guest room or another bedroom with A NEW DESIGNED FULL BATH. NEW HARDWOOD floors on main level! NEW CARPET on upper floor! NEW LUXURY LAMINATED floors in the basement! NEW ROOF! NEW WINDOWS! NEW DOORS! NEW WASHER AND DRYER! NEW WATER HEATER! NEW HVAC! Fully fenced private backyard with NEW SPACIOUS PATIO! FRESH PAINT trough out the house! ***EVERYTHING HAS BEEN UPDATED 2021*** Convenient location for shopping/plazas, and commuter options. Close to Braddock Rd, FFX County Pkwy, 66, 495&395!!! Hurry up and make it your new home- FREE OF MAINTENANCE FOR YEARS TO COME!
FAIRFAX, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14956 Habersham Circle

Located in sought after Longmead Crossing with 2 clubhouses, 2 pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, soccer fields. Enjoy an active lifestyle with scenic biking/hiking/walking trails. Convenient to ICC, Metro, I-270 and I-495, this 3-floor townhouse with GARAGE and back deck has total 2288 SQ FT including finished basement with fireplace. Windows and roof have been replaced. New paint, new carpeting, new HVAC.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3038 Benefit Court

One of the largest yards in the community. Fenced rear yard with deck with built-in seating. Lower level patio/deck backs to woods. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters make this kitchen a winner!!!! Large living room with plenty of natural light. New vinyl siding. Furnace replaced 2 years ago. Fireplace in finished family room for cozy evenings. Home shows well and is ready for immediate occupancy.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15635 Easthaven Court , #1006

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! WELL MAINTAINED 3RD LEVEL CONDO WITH A LOFT AREA! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! UNIT HAS AN OUTSIDE BALCONY FOR ENJOYING COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR JUST RELAXING AFTER A DAY AT WORK!! CHIMNEY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND READY TO USE, NEW ENTRY DOOR, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW FURNACE (2020), CLOSE TO BOWIE TOWN CENTER WITH SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MOVIE THEATERS, STARBUCKS, BOWIE HEALTH CENTER AND MUCH MORE!! CLOSE TO ROUTE 50, 495 AND ROUTE 301! CLOSE TO WASHINGTON DC, ANNAPOLIS, AND BALTIMORE. CLOSE TO A METRO BUS LINE! TENANT OCCUPIED. PICTURES ARE WHEN IT WAS VACANT!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8550 Gwynedd Way

Beautifully renovated home with lots of sun light! The home was renovated in 2018. Full bathroom on second level was fully renovated in 2020 with gorgeous marble. Living room is two stories with a large window that brings in lots of natural light. Brand new recess lighting in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer replaced in 2020.Master bedroom has a private balcony and another balcony is located right off the dinning room. This home is move in ready!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

210 S High Street

This extremely unique Townhome in Baltimore's famous Little Italy is currently functioning as one of only two B&B's in the entire area. The current sellers completely gutted and immaculately refinished the property when they purchased in 2009, and since then, they've carefully maintained the home. And while this 5000+- square foot 4bd 4.5ba home is perfect for a big family, the lot also presents a developer's dream. The property stretches all the way from STREET to STREET (High St to Albemarle), leaving an immaculate opportunity to completely redevelop the lot into a multi-unit living space. It's only 6 blocks from Harbor East, some of Baltimore's most prominent restaurant and shopping scenes. And even in its current state, this townhome boasts a MASSIVE 4 car garage that has C-1 zoning... So even if you're a family wanting to move in, you still have plenty of options for passive income generation while still living the million-dollar lifestyle. It really is an amazing opportunity for every type of buyer!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5904 Mount Eagle Drive , #1615

Welcome home to affordable penthouse living on the top floor of the very desirable and conveniently located Montebello Condos. This G-model condo offers 1305 sq ft of sun filled space, freshly repainted throughout, with new hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and hallways. Kitchen is totally renovated with all new appliances, to include washer and dryer. Walk in the front door of the condo, and you are drawn to the inviting sunroom with views from the sixteenth floor over the city of Alexandria. The sun room is versatile - can be an office, a reading room, den or just a quiet retreat to watch the world below. Open plan living and dining room is bright and spacious, and the galley kitchen has room for a table where you may enjoy breakfast, reading, or working from home. The master bedroom is large and there is a wonderful opportunity to create a larger primary bathroom if you wish. The second bedroom may also be a den or library - a very multi functional room indeed. Added bonus is the storage room on B-2 level. The condo association has a variety of services and amenities - including shuttle service to the metro close by. National Harbor is a few minutes drive away, and so is National airport. So much to enjoy and explore. Come see for yourself what your wonderful new home offers.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11760 Stonegate Lane

This home is pampered and it shows. Kick back after a hards days work or fire up the BBQ..... Either way this is the home to do it.Wonderfully maintained Townhome in the Village of Hickory Ridge community situated in the Columbia area of Howard County. Access to 90+ miles of interconnecting walking/jogging paths and walking distance to Clareys Forest Pool. Minutes to many restaurants, Merriweather Post Concert Pavilion, Columbia Mall, Howard County/ Hopkins Hospital, Howard Community College, Whole Foods, AMC theaters and so much more.......This property boasts 3 finished level with a 4th bedroom and full bath on the LL. Walk out basement to a custom paver patio enclosed backyard. 3 Beds on the upper level with 2 Full Baths.Main level is an open floor plan with both Hardwood and large ceramic tile flooring. nice Dining room area for formal visits, kitchen is nicely appointed with a SS appliance package. Maple cabinets with a slider to the deck overlooking the back yard.Property is freshly painted throughout. Windows and Heat Pump recently replaced. A great fit for todays discerning buyer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy