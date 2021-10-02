8218 Goldstone Court

Welcome home to affordable penthouse living on the top floor of the very desirable and conveniently located Montebello Condos. This G-model condo offers 1305 sq ft of sun filled space, freshly repainted throughout, with new hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and hallways. Kitchen is totally renovated with all new appliances, to include washer and dryer. Walk in the front door of the condo, and you are drawn to the inviting sunroom with views from the sixteenth floor over the city of Alexandria. The sun room is versatile - can be an office, a reading room, den or just a quiet retreat to watch the world below. Open plan living and dining room is bright and spacious, and the galley kitchen has room for a table where you may enjoy breakfast, reading, or working from home. The master bedroom is large and there is a wonderful opportunity to create a larger primary bathroom if you wish. The second bedroom may also be a den or library - a very multi functional room indeed. Added bonus is the storage room on B-2 level. The condo association has a variety of services and amenities - including shuttle service to the metro close by. National Harbor is a few minutes drive away, and so is National airport. So much to enjoy and explore. Come see for yourself what your wonderful new home offers.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO