CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

725 Kingston Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStylish 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath end of group townhouse that checks all the boxes. Beautifully maintained throughout with so many upgrades. An amazing kitchen with updated cabinets, granite, stainless appliances and luxury vinyl tile awaits you on the main level along with a spacious living room and separate dining area and sparkling wood floors. The upper level has 3 generous sized bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is newly redone with new carpet and fresh paint and a half bath. Large rear yard and side yard with composite decking, above ground pool, newer shed and a parking pad large enough for 2 cars. Almost new siding, roof, and HVAC are a bonus. Professional Pics Coming Soon!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3901 Colborne Road

Fabulous corner home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceramic tiles, hardwood floors, finished basement, plenty of storage space and a detached garage! Needs sprucing up! Possible mold in basement! Sold "As-Is" Listing courtesy of Residential Real Estate Corp.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4655 Mountain Road

5 LOTS - PACKAGED DEAL- ALL 5 LOTS FOR $144,755. See photos of all lots. All lots are located in the Water Privileged Community of Boulevard Park. Total of 1.86 Acres. Chesapeake School District. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

610 Longfellow Street NW , #405

Welcome to this pet friendly bldg. New renovated condo. Conveniently located a short walk to the commercial center of the Brightwood neighborhood, this condo is easily accessible to downtown via bus lines or car and a 20 minute walk to the Fort Totten Metro station. Secure parking included in the rear of the building . The building offers a bike room on the lower level and a shared laundry facility.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Abingdon , #5

Be sure to see this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath European loft-style condo in Harbor Terrace! Entering this home you are greeted with a cozy living room that flows to the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just down the hall, you have a fully renovated bathroom and bedroom. The second level is a loft-style that could be used for a second living area or home office space. Close proximity to Old Town, the Marina, and the Mount Vernon Trail.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Kingston#Cars#Cummings Co#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10837 Warwick Avenue

This impeccable ranch style home is everything that you have been searching for! Walking up the slate stone path, you'll get the cozy cottage feel surrounded by immaculate landscaping. Walking in through the bright red door you immediately feel at home with the open and bright sunny front living room. Gorgeous hardwood floors span through the entire home and bedrooms. The kitchen has been fully updated with stainless steel appliances and granite breakfast bar. The kitchen looks into the newer additional family room with vaulted ceilings, beautifully stained wooden beams, and stone fireplace. The large screened in porch is where you will want to spend all of your evenings. The lofted ceiling with fan offers a cool breeze in the hot months, and the perfectly placed trees offer cover from harsh winds in the cooler months. The landscaping and back yard is your own personal Secret Garden. Designed and planted to bloom at different times of the year, a horticulturists spent years perfecting this relaxing oasis. Sitting in the prime location directly across the street is the neighborhood park, this home is truly one of a kind. You can feel the care and love that has gone into it over the years. Updated with a new roof, new triple pane windows, new hot water heater, yearly maintenance on all systems. Located near 66, Vienna metro, shopping centers and much more! You won't want to miss this!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1311 Sonoma Lane

New construction in Severn! This home is close to Ft. Mead, NSA,BWI, etc. It has a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and open floor plan. Lg family room with gas fireplace, sunroom, second floor master suite. All bedrooms are good sized, 2 vanities in second bath. 2nd floor laundry room. 9' walls in basement. Gas heat & hot water. 2/10 Home Buyers Warranty. Public utilities. Energy Star home. Chose from 3 remaining lots.
SEVERN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2400 Neudecker Road

This is a wonderful Split Foyer 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a fenced level yard and close to downtown Westminster. The main level has been updated with new flooring and paint. The basement is awaiting your finishing touches. The large deck extends your living options to enjoy the large backyard. Come see for yourself!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9025 Tyler Court

3 LEVEL UNIT!Large dining room with SGD to year yard. Backs to common area. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area. HUGE master suite with his/her closets and private bath. Nice sized bedrooms & hall bath. finished basement with huge living area and bedroom ,with Standing shower .only minutes to Old Town Manassas Amazing location - Minutes to shopping, restaurants, VRE and more. Don+GGt miss this incredible opportunity!
MANASSAS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6444 Hanover Road

Patuxent home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Large open kitchen with island adjacent to family room with cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen has standard stainless steel appliances and granite with 42 inch maple cabinets. Home is to be built and will be completed in Winter /Spring 2022 5 new homes will be built adjacent to 6444 Hanover Road. Pictures provided in listing are from prior builds and may show some optional features.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1624 Hardwick Court , #403

Pristine top floor high ceiling 2 bedroom condo, a hidden treasure located at a quiet community and yet very convenient location, close to all major commute routes and so close to shopping, restaurants and theaters. Full of morning light and airy high ceiling give the joy of home living! Rare top floor model. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. tile backslashes and stainless appliances give you pleasure of cooking with view to whole family living area. Separate dining table space can have up to 8 seats space, White wall to wall carpet is through out. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy your afternoon tea at the lovely balcony. Offers are first come first serve basis.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1101 S Schumaker Drive , 302 PH

Surprisingly Affordable! A 2/2 + enclosed 3-Season balcony makes this condo live large. Economical utilities will impress you, making the monthly carrying cost below what you+GGd expect. Certainly less expensive than renting! With daily lunches and dinners 5 nights for only $180/month per person, the small kitchen works perfectly for light cooking. Very large pantry. Elevator nearby. Don+GGt be shy, there are many ways to meet new people: Happy Hour, gym, free entertainment, monthly theme parties, a library, game room, and more. Retirement will be fun. Lots of help, no tipping -- it+GGs like living on a cruise ship +GG no need to carry money.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14284 Newbern Loop

Bright and Spacious End Townhouse . Three finished levels. Hugh Kitchen with hardwood floors, pantry and oak cabinets. Primary bedroom has cathedral ceiling and full bath. Finished basement has the fourth bedroom and family room with sliding glass door that leads to brick patio and fenced in back yard.There is a parrot in living room and kitchen. Do Not touch cage they do bite.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Riley Roberts Road

Riley's Woodlands is comprised of two parcels of land totaling 5.5 acres in Deal Island, MD. This property is all wooded with access from Riley Roberts Road and will not perc due to the fact it is located in a wetlands area. Great hunting property with privacy and good access to Deal Island, plenty of State Land to explore, and Princess Anne, MD is only a few miles away.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

828 Montgomery Street

Pristine EYA Duncan model 4 level townhouse. Freshly painted, with gleaming hardwood & new carpet. Entry level has office/den and spacious 2 car garage. Main level has gourmet kitchen with marble backsplash, island & stainless steel appliances, powder room, dining and living room with gas fireplace. Upper level 1 has master suite with luxury bath and second bedroom with en-suite bath, and laundry room. Upper level 2 features 3rd bedroom with en-suite bath, loft area and french doors that open to outdoor patio space. Close to restaurants, shops & waterfront parks.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

960 Bentgrass Drive

Most beautiful finished Lennar Home. 3 full finished levels, 5 baths 4 full baths and 1 half bath. Fantastic kitchen with a hugh island, all white cabinets, back splash and counter. Stainless appliances! Light color flooring, large bright sunroom off the kitchen. Lower level is finished with bedoom and bath and great room, other rooms for storage. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, laundry room also. Primary bath is gorgeous, soaking tub, large shower and double sinks on a large counter. All done in light gray tones, very pretty. Lots of walkin closets, Primary closet is HUGE. Front entrance has an office or den with glass doors for privacy. Shows very well, brand new, never lived in. Give me a call on this great home!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 Castlewood Road

This exceptional 4 bedroom, 4 +-+ bath brick colonial home is located within the distinguished neighborhood of The Orchards and within walking distance to local private schools. Once owned by the famous Baltimore family, the Stieff's, you will find special, one of a kind touches throughout this exquisite home. Experience sought after timeless detailing such as: hardwood floors, beautiful wood burning fireplace, richly paneled den with built ins and recessed lighting, box molding, and crown molding. Blend that with modern updates such as a large updated kitchen featuring a built in china closet and work space, center island, updated appliances and recessed lighting, updated baths and a two car garage. Light pours into the gracious and spacious dining room through the large bay window. The sunroom brings the outdoors in, raining sunshine in your life all year long. It overlooks the spectacular gardens and is the perfect place for morning coffee of evening cocktails. The primary en suite bedroom has a lovely juliette balcony overlooking those luscious back gardens, a second bedroom also has it's own private bath. All three rooms are spacious with walk in closets, hardwood floors and other wonderful details. There's a bonus room on the upper floor, just off the laundry. It features counter and cabinet space as well as a beautiful work space. Natural light makes the experience warm and wonderful. The gardens feature a beautiful blue stone patio, mature plantings, and privacy. It is truly an outdoor oasis, a perfect place to escape and dream. Additionally, the two car garage, which opens into the kitchen, is an amazing feature for any city dweller. This home is priced to sell and is a true gem. Schedule your showing today and see for yourself!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5372 View Point Court

Looking for Paradise - backing to protected land and at the end of the court, you get a private paradise combined with a charming neighborhood feel! Completely updated with 4 finished levels, 3 bedroom, and 2.5 baths. Main level features a delightful custom kitchen with a huge quartz island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built ins, dining nook, and access to the enclosed porch and dual decks. Upper level boasts the primary bedroom with custom private full bath, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, and another remodeled full bath. Main level walks down to your cozy living room with brick fireplace, half bath, office/den with separate entrance, and laundry room. Finished basement with new carpet and tons of storage. Massive oversized 2 car garage is perfect for the car enthusiast or tool lover - with built in workbench and plenty of storage. Roof replaced 2016, new central a/c, heat pump, and oil furnace, repaved driveway, and a fresh coat of paint mean this beautiful property is ready to move right in and unpack.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

128 E Timonium Road

This newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom rancher is one you won't want to miss! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms all on the main floor and an open concept fully finished basement with an additional half bath. When you first enter the owners suite, you are met with an elegant lounge area with a 48 inch granite countertop vanity and glass sliding doors that open up to a private deck. The bedroom area of the suite features a large walk in closet with plenty of room for all of your clothing (and more!) and its own private bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with all brand new SS appliances, granite countertops, SS undermount sink, and solid wood cabinets. Off of the back foyer are sliding doors that open to a large deck overlooking the backyard. There is a 2 car attached garage for convenience. Centrally located and close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more. Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1028 Salisbury Court

Beautiful remodeled townhouse/condo in Sterling. Fresh paint throughout; hardwood, ceramic and laminated floors on 3 levels. You+GGll LOVE the beautiful floors. Gorgeous 3 bedrooms and new 3 +-+ baths.Large living room and dining room * New kitchen w/ quartz countertops and new cabinets. SS appliances & new microwave * Walk out basement * Rec Room * Fire Place ( As-is ) *Huge storage room *Fenced backyard for your enjoyment * 2 assigned parking spaces +GG Condo fee includes water, trash, snow, roof, pool-Everything is prepared for your pickiest clients. Still in process of finishing up. A must see! Please park in parking #438. Close to 28, Toll Road, Dulles Mall. Please follow CDC Guideline for COVID - Thank you for showing.
STERLING, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3365 Ardley Court

**PRIME LOCATION** Falls Church, just over the line from Arlington, minutes away from Ballston Metro and Washington DC. Metro bus stop right outside of neighborhood entrance. Easy access to Rt. 50, 66 and 395. VACANT, MOVE IN READY! All brick, 3-level townhome with large fenced backyard. Main level has original hardwood flooring with large picture window facing backyard, +-+ bath, enclosed kitchen and separate dining area. Upper level has 3 carpeted bedrooms (original hardwood underneath) and 2 full baths. Spacious finished walkout basement with large storage/laundry room. Original brick wood-burning fireplace on main and lower levels. Perfect home for family with kids, elementary school right in your backyard that also doubles as bus stop for middle and high school. No HOA!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy