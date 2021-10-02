725 Kingston Road

This exceptional 4 bedroom, 4 +-+ bath brick colonial home is located within the distinguished neighborhood of The Orchards and within walking distance to local private schools. Once owned by the famous Baltimore family, the Stieff's, you will find special, one of a kind touches throughout this exquisite home. Experience sought after timeless detailing such as: hardwood floors, beautiful wood burning fireplace, richly paneled den with built ins and recessed lighting, box molding, and crown molding. Blend that with modern updates such as a large updated kitchen featuring a built in china closet and work space, center island, updated appliances and recessed lighting, updated baths and a two car garage. Light pours into the gracious and spacious dining room through the large bay window. The sunroom brings the outdoors in, raining sunshine in your life all year long. It overlooks the spectacular gardens and is the perfect place for morning coffee of evening cocktails. The primary en suite bedroom has a lovely juliette balcony overlooking those luscious back gardens, a second bedroom also has it's own private bath. All three rooms are spacious with walk in closets, hardwood floors and other wonderful details. There's a bonus room on the upper floor, just off the laundry. It features counter and cabinet space as well as a beautiful work space. Natural light makes the experience warm and wonderful. The gardens feature a beautiful blue stone patio, mature plantings, and privacy. It is truly an outdoor oasis, a perfect place to escape and dream. Additionally, the two car garage, which opens into the kitchen, is an amazing feature for any city dweller. This home is priced to sell and is a true gem. Schedule your showing today and see for yourself!

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO