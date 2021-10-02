B2K Back: Lil Fizz Apologizes To Omarion For Dating Apryl Jones Following Her Dr. Dre Link

Roommates, last night the Millennium tour kicked off with a bang. Not only was the concert a hit, but what went down between Lil Fizz and Omarion has been making headlines all day. If you were at the Forum in Los Angeles for the start of the Millennium Tour, you probably got a show that brought back all the feels. But, the most heart warming part was when Lil Fizz and Omarion reconciled in front of a packed arena. During what appeared to be B2K’s set, Lil Fizz hopped on stage and addressed the elephant in the room and apologized for his actions. If you remember, Fizz shocked fans after publicly dating Apryl Jones, also known as the mother of Omarion’s two children. Though their relationship was brief, it sparked online debates about loyalty and trust, and simultaneously crowned Omarion as a unbothered King. I mean how could we forget?!

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO