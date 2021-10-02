CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

B2K Back: Lil Fizz Apologizes To Omarion For Dating Apryl Jones Following Her Dr. Dre Link

By Brandon Caldwell
HipHopDX.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInglewood, CA – The opening night of the 2021 edition of the Millennium Tour was one of peacemaking for B2K members Omarion and Lil Fizz. Onstage at The Forum on Friday (October 1), Fizz paused the show during B2K’s headlining set to publicly apologize to O after dating the mother of his child, Apryl Jones in 2019.

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
myv949.com

Watch Lil Fizz Apologize To Omarion On Stage During The Millennium Tour (Video)

Roommates, last night the Millennium tour kicked off with a bang. Not only was the concert a hit, but what went down between Lil Fizz and Omarion has been making headlines all day. If you were at the Forum in Los Angeles for the start of the Millennium Tour, you probably got a show that brought back all the feels. But, the most heart warming part was when Lil Fizz and Omarion reconciled in front of a packed arena. During what appeared to be B2K’s set, Lil Fizz hopped on stage and addressed the elephant in the room and apologized for his actions. If you remember, Fizz shocked fans after publicly dating Apryl Jones, also known as the mother of Omarion’s two children. Though their relationship was brief, it sparked online debates about loyalty and trust, and simultaneously crowned Omarion as a unbothered King. I mean how could we forget?!
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

B2K's Official IG Account Comments On Lil Fizz's Apology To Omarion

B2K's official Instagram page commented on Lil Fizz's recent apology to Omarion for dating Apryl Jones. The statement calls Fizz a "real man" for admitting his wrongdoing. "It takes a real man to apologize in front of the world and admit their wrongs. The winners of last night. #Boys4Life," the post reads.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Omarion Says Lil Fizz's Public Apology Was "Appropriate"

The friction between B2K bandmates Omarion and Lil Fizz took a turn a few years ago when Fizz publicly admitted that he was dating Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion's child. It's an awkward situation to play out in front of the public but mainly for Omarion who had to face plenty of questions regarding the relationship. For the most part, he brushed off any possible clickbait question during interviews and never really broadcasted his emotions on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omarion
Person
Lil Fizz
Person
Apryl Jones
HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown Ducks Battery Charges Following Weave-Wacking Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Chris Brown has faced numerous lawsuits and arrests throughout the course of his career — from the gruesome 2009 assault on Rihanna to his 2019 sexual allegations in Paris. In June, the veteran R&B singer was under investigation for battery on a woman who told police...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Survives Hydroplane Car Crash - But His Rims Don't

As a multi-platinum rapper and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg owns a fleet of cars. Sticking to his old-school aesthetic, the Doggfather’s collection includes a 1974 Cadillac “Snoop DeVille,” his 1967 “Brown Sugar” Cadillac DeVille, a 1968 Cadillac Coupe Deville and 1967 Pontiac Parisienne convertible. According to British GQ, Snoop owns over a dozen vehicles.
NFL
thatgrapejuice.net

Lil Fizz APOLOGIZES to Omarion On-Stage After Baby Mama Drama

Lil Fizz mended fences with Omarion live on stage last night at the latest stop of ‘The Millennium Tour.’. In past times, the pair shared a brotherly bond as part of R&B group B2K. However, more recently, they shared a partner in Apryl Jones. The model/reality star originally dated Omarion...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Center#Dr Dre#The Millennium Tour#The Forum#Hiphopdx#Oakland Arena#Mi#Greensboro Coliseum#State Farm Arena#Ga
HipHopDX.com

Here Are The 2021 BET Hip Hop Award Winners

Atlanta, GA – The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards were filmed at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta on Friday (October 1), but those unable to attend in person were forced to wait until Tuesday (October 5) to see the big show. The time has finally arrived, and the award ceremony is currently underway on the BET Network.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Outkast Meets Dreamville As Big Boi & JID Join Forces On Masego's 'Garden Party'

Masego is riding high after seeing his “Navajo” song (which itself borrows from The Beatles) sampled on the intro to Drake‘s blockbuster Certified Lover Boy album, “Champagne Poetry.” Freddie Gibbs, Lupe Fiasco and IDK have all blessed the smooth beat, too. Now, the R&B singer/saxophonist is capitalizing on his CLB...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Asian Doll Added To Polo G's Hall Of Fame Tour

Asian Doll is returning to the stage this fall. She’s been added on as the opener to the first leg of Polo G’s Hall of Fame Tour, which kicks off in Cincinnati on Friday (October 8). “HALL OF FAME TOUR LETS GOOOOOOO @polo.capalot,” she excitedly wrote to Instagram. Other cities...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

'Big Homie' Rapper Symba’s BET Cypher Pushes Brittney Renner’s Buttons

During one of the cyphers at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, West Coast rapper Symba dropped off a blazing freestyle that caught many people’s attention. In one of his bars, Symba called out social media celebrity and model Brittany Renner for taking the spotlight away from Breonna Taylor’s murder at the hands of law enforcement.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Cudi Believes His 'Man On The Moon' Album 'Changed Hip Hop Forever'

Kid Cudi thinks his debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day changed the course of Hip Hop forever. With Pitchfork making changes to some of its album ratings on Tuesday (October 5), the Cleveland rapper responded to a fan who insisted his first LP should have a higher rating than the 4.1 out of 10 score it received upon release in 2009.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

The Weeknd Gives Update On 'The Dawn' Album - While Teasing 'Key' Features

The Weeknd has been teasing his upcoming album, allegedly titled The Dawn, ever since he closed the book on his After Hours era last summer. Fans have wondered what’s to come on the forthcoming project, and it seems like they’ll find out sooner rather than later. On Monday (October 4),...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy