For decades, Shante Broadus has operated behind the scenes as the business consultant and close confidant of one Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. better known as Snoop Dogg—who also happens to be her husband of 23 years. She’s been a force in Snoop’s career from his earliest days making tracks like “Ain’t No Fun.” And now, she’s making her position as a boss lady official. Broadus, who founded Boss Lady Entertainment and was named to Snoop’s executive team as his manager earlier this year, is also spearheading the Broadus Collection, a line of scarves she’s created with her entire family that are set to hit The Snoopermarket, Snoop Dogg’s e-commerce site.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO