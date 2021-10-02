CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

5th Women's March focuses on reproductive rights after new Texas abortion law

By Deepa Shivaram
WEKU
WEKU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGB7y_0cFFDGQY00
With the U.S Capitol in the background, thousands of demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington, on Saturday. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Thousands of rally-goers in hundreds of cities across the country are gathering Saturday for the 5th Women's March, centered around abortion justice.

The march in the national's capitol is hosting roughly 5,000 people on the National Mall, the group says. Marches are also taking place in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Several Texas cities are also holding rallies as the state has come under renewed focus in the battle for reproductive justice; legislation passed last month now bans abortions after about six weeks. Most women do not know they are pregnant at that time.

The marches also come ahead of Monday's reconvening of the Supreme Court for its next session. Among the cases before the high court is one that could challenge the current standing of the landmark Roe vs. Wade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNoh7_0cFFDGQY00
Activists hold signs during the Women's March rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington on Saturday. Jose Luis Magana/AP

"Abortion is health care, basic health care, essential health care, health care that cannot wait," Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, told the crowd in Washington, D.C.

While the focus lately has been on Texas' recent abortion ban, Johnson reminded the crowd that restrictions on abortion rights are going on all over the country.

"This year alone we have seen nearly 600 restrictions in 47 states," she said. "So no matter where you live, no matter where you are, this fight is at your doorstep."

At the march in Austin, Texas, some rally-goers told KUT reporter Ashley Lopez they would consider moving out of the state, given the restrictive abortion ban.

"If this law doesn't go away, I don't want to get rid of my rights," Ashlie Harrison said. "So, I do think about maybe moving out if it doesn't get changed."

The first such march was held in 2017 on the day after President's Donald Trump's inauguration.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
WEKU

California will soon require free tampons in public schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California public schools and colleges must stock their restrooms with free menstrual products under a bill signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The move comes as women's rights advocates push nationwide for affordable access to pads, tampons and other items. California's latest effort builds on a 2017...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WEKU

Newly arrived Afghans test a refugee resettlement system that's rebuilding on the fly

Most days, newly arrived Afghans fill the lobby of a church basement in Fairfax County, Va., a suburb of Washington, D.C. Families with young kids, young couples, older adults — they're all here for help with their resettlement cases, and to stock up on donated toiletries and housewares that are piled everywhere in the Fairfax office of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area.
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy