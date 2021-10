Disney’s Contemporary Resort has been an ongoing construction site over the past few months. Giant tarps have been up blocking the hallways in the main tower as Disney refurbishes the rooms with a new theme from Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles. And, not too long after, construction walls went up in the first-floor lobby area to make way for a reimagined restaurant in place of The Wave. But, as of today, things are looking VERY different in the popular hotel!

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO